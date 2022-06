Charleston County has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a new interchange at US 17 and Main Road, widen Main Road from US 17 to Bees Ferry Road, extend the West Ashley Greenway to Bees Ferry Road, construct a shared-use path (SUP) bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists west of the existing Main Road bridge over the Stono River (the Limehouse Bridge), and reconfigure the River Road/Chisolm Road intersection for public use. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Avenue Suite 400 North Charleston, SC 29405 by June 19, 2022. AD# 2005642.

7 HOURS AGO