Click here to read the full article. After being named the highest-earning NBA player of 2021 last month, LeBron James has officially reached billionaire status. Forbes reports that the Los Angeles Lakers star’s fortune currently sits at an estimated $1.2 billion in pretax earnings. James, who raked in an estimated $121.2 million last year, is the first NBA star to become a billionaire while actively playing in the league. Michael Jordan, the only other basketball player to surpass one billion in net worth, didn’t achieve that feat until 2014, well into the six-time champ and Charlotte Hornets owner’s retirement from the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO