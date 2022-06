Waterloo Police say a man was shot and was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday night. The incident happened at a children’s lemonade stand just before 9:00PM in the 800 block of West 5th Street, near Dollar General. The man was shot in the neck by a masked man who had walked up behind him and fired. He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo for his injuries and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No arrests have been made thus far.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO