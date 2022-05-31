ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

United We Comes To Kansas To Grow Women's Opportunities In the Workforce

By Brian Kline
 3 days ago

"United We" is a non-profit organization developed to advance women’s economic and civic leadership. Their desire is to help grow Kansas women’s participation in the workforce. Wendy Doyle, CEO of the non-profit says they are...

New effort underway to redevelop Joplin Union Depot

JOPLIN - The Joplin Union Depot is a survivor — as it hopefully will continue to be. For more than a century, the stately white structure from the romanticized age of train travel has remained: Through time, vandals, failed redevelopment and a tornado that took out parts of the rest of the town.
JOPLIN, MO
Gov. Kelly Signs 9-8-8 Suicide Hotline Bill

Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 19 today. The bill, with support from both sides of the isle, will create a 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline for Kansans, who are in crisis and need immediate access to qualified mental health care providers. Governor Kelly said, “There’s no doubt having mobile crisis teams just a phone call away will save lives.” The 9-8-8 hotline can be reached 24/7 and is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Centers network. Ryan Reza, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kansas, said. “The 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline will change how organizations like NAMI Kansas operate in Kansas, creating new pathways for mental health stakeholders to help Kansans in need.”
KANSAS STATE
CRMC Partners With Best FamilyTo Award Four Healthcare Scholarships

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center would like to announce that the Best Family has increased the number of scholarships they awarded this year to four. the Best Family recognized the healthcare worker shortage facing our rural communities and wanted to do more to encourage more folks to enter the healthcare field. The Best family's intent is to provide financial assistance to area students who have been accepted into an accredited health-related program. Lisa Kuehn, Sr. Director of Strategic Development and Philanthropy said, "The CRMC Foundation is honored to partner with the Best Famil on their mission to promote healthcare education in memory of their father and to honor their mother." The 2022 recipients are Sara Wellington, Beverly Mccoach, Tieraney Thornburg, and Emily Wilson. Congratulations and good luck in your pursuits young ladies.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Galena Days is back with much more to offer in 2022

GALENA, Kans. — The 145th annual “Galena Days” kicked-off earlier tonight (6/2). Organizers said they’re excited that things are back to normal. This year, the small town festival is once again a three day event. Several restrictions were put in place during the past couple of...
GALENA, KS
News To Know: Inmate autopsy result, Auschwitz exhibit, and a youth mental health seminar

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok – The State Medical Examiner’s Office released autopsy results for an inmate who died while in custody at the Ottawa county jail. The Medical Examiner report states 38-year-old Michael Victor died in November of last year after around a month in jail. The sheriff’s office says Victor had a medical emergency, jailers tried to render aid and took him to the hospital where he later died. On Wednesday the OSBI announced autopsy results showed he died as a result of fentanyl poisoning. (Report: Ottawa County inmate died from “;fentanyl toxicity”)
Nofire’s McGirt statements called ‘clearly treasonous’

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
OKLAHOMA STATE
16 guns confiscated from west Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip that led the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] to a home in west Tulsa where they discovered 16 guns. Around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, TPD’s Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a home in west Tulsa, where they discovered a stash of firearms and arrested Blane Roski.
TULSA, OK
Po-Hi graduate killed in Tulsa shooting

TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, OK
Eye of the beholder: Nothing is ‘junk’ at spring flea market

Nearly nine years ago now, Junk Ranch co-founders Amy Daniels and Julie Speed took a risk and hosted a small flea market on the grounds of the Viney Grove Community Center in Prairie Grove. By mid-morning, the parking lot was overflowing, and the duo knew they had a hit on their hands. Today the event boasts national recognition — they’ve appeared on Flea Market Style Magazine’s “Reader’s Favorite Outdoor Small Fleas and Vintage Shows” and “Vintage Show Crush” lists — and is the largest open-air flea market in the region. When the gates open Friday at 8 a.m., shoppers will see nearly 200 booths stretching across the expansive fields of the ranch at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove, will have nearly a dozen food trucks to choose from, and, in between bouts of shopping, can enjoy the live music that will be playing throughout the day.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
What happened to the Loch Ness Monster of Claremore, Oklahoma?

The below transcript has been edited for clarity. CASSIDY MUDD: Something unusual has happened at Claremore Lake. KWGS’s Elizabeth Caldwell has this report. ELIZABETH CALDWELL: It’s Memorial Day Weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. At Claremore Lake, people are picnicking and exercising. The weather is cool and sunny. On the shoreline a woman named Daeonah Taylor is fishing with worms hooked to a pink fishing pole.
CLAREMORE, OK
Second life: Sand Springs couple has big plans for Discoveryland property

Many Tulsans have fond memories of Discoveryland, where so many of us spent a few summer evenings watching performances of “Oklahoma!”. The community theater tradition dates back to 1978, with more than 100,000 visitors attending performances annually. But after wild popularity and various financial issues, the venue had its final curtain call in 2011. The place sat unused, decaying and forgotten.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Oklahoma authorities release name of drowning victim

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son. Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County. The father jumped into the waters to...

