United We Comes To Kansas To Grow Women's Opportunities In the Workforce

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center would like to announce that the Best Family has increased the number of scholarships they awarded this year to four. the Best Family recognized the healthcare worker shortage facing our rural communities and wanted to do more to encourage more folks to enter the healthcare field. The Best family's intent is to provide financial assistance to area students who have been accepted into an accredited health-related program. Lisa Kuehn, Sr. Director of Strategic Development and Philanthropy said, "The CRMC Foundation is honored to partner with the Best Famil on their mission to promote healthcare education in memory of their father and to honor their mother." The 2022 recipients are Sara Wellington, Beverly Mccoach, Tieraney Thornburg, and Emily Wilson. Congratulations and good luck in your pursuits young ladies.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO