Golfing Kentucky for a Cure visits M.C.C

Golfing Kentucky for a Cure visited the Middlesboro Country Club this week. Members Mike Wright, Al Starnes, Mike McGill, and Shawn Williamson have been traveling the state of Kentucky to raise money for cancer research. Wrights father passed away in 2007 after a five-year battle with stage 4 cancer....
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After an announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse racing facilities. The new additions will feed into one of Kentucky’s most popular passions of horse racing. At the end of 2021, officials with the Cumberland Mint facility broke ground...
The City of Somerset will make history on Saturday, June 11, when officials unveil the newly renovated Virginia Theater to the public. A free community open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11 at the venue, located at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset. The event marks the first time this facility has been open to the public in a quarter of a century — built-in 1922, The Virginia has been vacant since 1994 when an ice storm caused the building’s roof to collapse.
Tennessee catcher Evan Russell will be unavailable for the Vols’ NCAA Tournament opener Friday night against Alabama State, a UT spokesperson told RockyTopInsider Friday afternoon. No further details were provided about Russell’s absence, though Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello will comment on the situation following the Vols’ NCAA Tournament...
Jack Luttrell committed to Tennessee in July of 2021. The majority of Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class was not even filled in at the time. It was almost five months before a fellow member of Luttrell's 2023 class committed to Tennessee. But during that time, Luttrell worked hard as a peer ...
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People are heading out to Harlan County for an Eastern Kentucky staple this weekend. The 67th annual Poke Sallet Festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Harlan, and many people were ready to get out and enjoy the festivities. “We had a wonderful crowd got...
Maggie Grace Howard, of Salyersville, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Competition this June 16-18th at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Kelly Howard. She will be a senior at Magoffin County High School this fall. For the talent portion of the competition, Maggie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Rise up” by Andra Day. Through Maggies’s platform HER Health she wants to educate young girls and boys about body positivity, exercise and healthy living. Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Maggie compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Eastern Kentucky will soon have a beach to visit right here in the region. An on-the-water obstacle course and beach area will be opening in Prestonsburg in the near future. “A lot of people are excited to see it happening,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton...
Carolyn Marlow of Middlesboro, KY passed away at Middlesboro ARH on Tuesday, Mary 31, 2022. She was 63 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Levi England and Goldie Marie Sutton England; sisters: Christine Ellison, Ruthy May England, Hazel England, Barbara Smith, and Viola Helton; and brother, Jerry England.
Ms. Rowena Couch Miller, age 83 of Harrogate, TN passed away peacefully at her home on June 1, 2022. She was born August 25, 1938, in Hazard, KY, a daughter of the late Marion and Nola Pace Couch. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Ann Jones; four sisters, and two brothers. Rowena was a member of the Middlesboro Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, and hosting family at her home on all occasions. She retired from Commercial Bank after many years of service. She held many other jobs throughout her life including running a family-owned grocery store and working for a radio station in Barbourville, KY many years ago. Her most prized role was that of a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Rick) Slaven; grandchildren, Amanda (Dusty) Abbott, Chad (Ryan) Slaven, Daniel Jones, and Jon Slaven; great-grandchildren, Cooper Abbott and Ayla Abbott; sister, Jeanette Fredrick of MI; brothers, Edgar Couch of KY and Leonard Couch of GA, as well as a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends Monday, June 6, 2022, from 5 PM until 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Pastor Dale Turner officiating. Private graveside services will be conducted in the Harrogate Cemetery. Pallbearers: Chad Slaven, Daniel Jones, Jon Slaven, Rick Slaven, Howard Jones, and Dusty Abbott. Honorary Pallbearer: Eddie JonesThe Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Ms. Rowena Couch Miller.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Power companies are coming out of the harsh winter months and into a hot summer season, but that does not mean they slow down working. ”We do have quite a bit of construction,” said Jackson Energy Cooperative President and CEO Carol Wright. “We have a lot of new consumers, new homes, new construction; commercial accounts that we hook up.”
LONDON, KY - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Priority Medical Transport will be the new medical transportation service in Whitley, Knox and Laurel county. Transportation to and from any medical care service will be available to patients in area through the new service. The transport service includes a van that can hold a patient...
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are in the London area and looking for something to do this weekend, this concert could be for you. Starting at 7 p.m., the London Town Center, next to London Elementary, will be hosting a free concert. The concert will be headlined by Clay...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Plans have been in the works for years to widen and expand the Mountain Parkway to four lanes, and extend the road to connect near U.S. 23. “Ultimately it will serve as a four-lane, high-speed connector from Pikeville to Paducah,” said Aric Skaggs, the Mountain Parkway Expansion project manger.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pop culture fans are in for a treat! Fanboy Expo is making its way to Knoxville and will feature many celebrity guests. Fanboy Expo is a pop culture expo that features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplay, vendors, live entertainment, and more. The expo will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from August 5-7.
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deputy clerk from the Clay County Circuit Court confirmed with WYMT that the lawsuit filed by Stella B. House to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety. A federal lawsuit, also filed by Stella B. House, was dismissed in...
Johnnie Pete (Buddy) Mike Jr., age 87, Middlesboro, KY passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. He was born February 16, 1935 in Middlesboro, the son of the late Johnnie Pete, Sr. and Nettie Mike. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Francis; nieces: Lana Ellison and Ginger Beason and special cousin, Bobby Ray Mike. Buddy had accepted Christ as his Savior and was of the Baptist faith. He was a very devoted father and papaw. Buddy was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran; foremost, he was a dedicated employee of the Pet/Flavo-Rich Milk Company for 44 years.
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of Rebecca Ritchie, age 41, of Elmrock Decoy Road in Soft Shell, Kentucky and Taylor Gaddis, age 27, of South Hart Road in Somerset, Kentucky for drug related offenses. On May 30, 2022, at 01:42 AM, Deputies Tan...
