Personal boundaries with friends and family can be a complex minefield to navigate. Aside from how difficult it is to set boundaries with our loved ones, some people also find it hard to understand and recognize what another person's boundaries are, as they tend to be based on subjective needs and wants. Luckily, TikTok user Kelsey Laurier has the perfect solution for this quandary. In a video that's been viewed more than 258,000 times since being uploaded, Laurier shared her "rule of 3" technique in response to a question asking her to give "examples of the boundaries" she sets in friendships.

