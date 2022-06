On May 22, the Bedford 3/4 boys lacrosse team faced another tough competitor in sweltering heat but managed to come out on top. The town of Reading is known for its excellent lacrosse program, but Bedford was able to send them home without a single win. The town was shut down by all 3 Bedford lacrosse teams: 1/2, 3/4, and 5/6.

