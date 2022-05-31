ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Boys’ lacrosse dominates Minneapolis

By Modesty Manion
slpecho.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 12-0 win over Minneapolis, junior Carter Degan said he played well in his first varsity appearance. “It was nice getting a chance to play on varsity,” Degan said. “It was a good change of scenery and I played well in that game.”. Sophomore Javi Schimming...

slpecho.com

Comments / 0

fox9.com

Marion Barber III found dead in Texas apartment

MINNEAPOLIS - Former University of Minnesota and Wayzata football star Marion Barber III was found dead by authorities in Frisco, Texas Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. Authorities responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber. That's...
WAYZATA, MN
slpecho.com

Crush defeats Edina

At the last regular game of the season May 24, girls’ ultimate overpowered Edina Green Lantern by a score of 12-2. For junior captain Molly Horstman-Olson, the game was exciting and the team was successful. “It went amazing. I had a ton of fun during this game. It was...
EDINA, MN
slpecho.com

Pitch perfect

Highlighted by a no-hitter performance from junior Stefano Giovanelli, Park rallied from no runs in the fourth inning to a 6-0 win over Minneapolis South May 27. Although going up against the seventh seed in the tournament and with a record of 16-6, coach Brian Kelly said he knew it would be a close matchup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ninikitty

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
Eater

Twin Cities LGBTQ-Owned Restaurants To Try This Pride Month and All Year

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of LGBTQ identity, culture, and community. This year, the 50th-annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place at Loring Park in Minneapolis — expect the usual excellent showing of local vendors, food stands, and musical acts, plus perhaps a little extra jubilance for the half-century milestone. (Keep an eye out for a map of where to celebrate Pride at iconic Twin Cities LGBTQ bars later this month.) But at all times of the year, Minneapolis and St. Paul have plenty of LGBTQ-owned restaurants and cafes to explore: Try loaded hashbrowns at the Nicollet Diner, elegant farro carbonara at Joan’s in the Park, or spring salads straight from the farm at Wise Acre Eatery. Here are a few fantastic queer-owned spots to try around the Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

New EP high school principal is named

Nate Gibbs has been named principal of Eden Prairie High School, effective July 1.  Gibbs currently serves as the principal of Chaska Middle School West and has previously served as an assistant principal of Minnetonka High School.  An announcement was made in a Tuesday email to EPHS families. He will replace Robb Virgin, who is moving [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
MinnPost

Stanek, Hepola drop out of race for Minnesota governor

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has scrapped his bid for the GOP nomination for governor, while state lawmaker Jeremy Munson is still set to challenge in the 1st District despite failing to get the GOP endorsement. On Tuesday, Stanek said he decided he will not challenge the endorsed GOP candidate, Dr. Scott Jensen, in the August primary.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota students walk out of school, rally against gun violence

Hundreds of teens flocked to downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday demanding elected officials, from school board members to state legislators, adopt a series of measures to curb gun violence in the wake of last week's horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Lillie Franklin, 16, traveled from Fridley to rally at Gold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
millcitytimes.com

The Great Northern Depot

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. The Great Northern Depot, one of Minneapolis’ former wonders, saw millions of passengers travel through during its over six decades of use. Minneapolis became a major transportation hub around the turn of the twentieth century thanks in large part to James J. Hill, a railroad tycoon and resident of Saint Paul. Hill, along with a group of investors, began purchasing railroad companies in 1878 and eventually formed the Great Northern Railway in 1889.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Nurses from 11 Minnesota hospitals take to the picket line Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, nurses from 11 hospitals in the Twin Cities are hitting the picket line, fighting for better contracts and patient care. Nurses from Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children's Hospitals, and HealthPartners say they're being overworked, their hospitals are unstaffed and their patients are being overcharged, according to a statement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

Originally published May 29. Updated with information on suspect’s arrest. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay ahead of union negotiations

Amy Forkner points to a report from the Minnesota Nurses Association that found poor management was the most common reason nurses quit over the past two years. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they prepare to negotiate new union...
MINNESOTA STATE

