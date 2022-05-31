ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stranger helps teenager injured in bicycle accident

Cover picture for the articleBROWNSBURG, Ind. (WXIN) — A Brownsburg teenager is home recovering after being injured in a bicycle accident, and 17-year-old Jackson Mullins is thanking the stranger who stopped to help. Mullins has a bandage on the side of his head covering the five staples and his shirt sleeve covers...

1027wbow.com

Overnight fire damages local hair salon In Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire crews responded to an overnight fire at a Terre Haute business overnight. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:30 a.m. that a structure at 2201 8th Ave. had caught fire. The building has a sign reading Hair With Flair Salon, social media posts indicate that the company may have been closed for some time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Car Crash Kills Bloomington Man

A Bloomington man has been killed in a single-car accident in Hendricks County. Police say 22-year-old Devontia Harper-Owings was westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when the car went off the road. Authorities believe Harper-Owings overcorrected the car causing it to cross the median and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Bloomington man killed in Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hendricks County. According to officials, the man was headed westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when he went off the roadway. He then overcorrected causing his vehicle to cross the median and roll over. The vehicle […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Traffic Accident#Brownsburg#Wxin#Mcdonalds#Brownsburg High School
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested after inappropriately touching woman

OOLITIC – A Bloomington man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery after an incident on March 26, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at approximately 8 p.m., the Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an officer respond to Casey’s General Store in Oolitic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 19

Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver

GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted another driver in an incident caught on camera earlier this month. Larry Sawyer, 48, faces charges of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday morning in Dearborn County Court, where he pleaded not...
GREENDALE, IN
WRBI Radio

Overturned semi blocks interstate exit

GREENSBURG, IN — An overturned semi blocked the westbound I-74 exit at Greensburg Thursday morning. Greensburg Fire Chief Nathan Stoermer says the driver was attempting to exit the interstate to get onto State Road 3 when he lost control of the rig and overturned. The unidentified driver suffered minor...
SCDNReports

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment Fire

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana lawmakers, cyclists push for vulnerable road user law

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers and cyclists are pushing for safety changes after another bicyclist was hit and killed Wednesday. A woman was killed in a hit-and-run while riding her bike Wednesday afternoon on Indy's southeast side. It's far from the first time this has happened in the city. Now, local leaders want to see Indiana's law changed to make drivers slow down and share the road.
INDIANA STATE
1027wbow.com

Abandoned house catches fire in Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned house in Shelburn Tuesday. The fire was located near the intersection of Maple and Jackson streets in Shelburn. According to Sullivan Co. Dispatch the fire was started by burning trash in the vicinity. The call came in around...
SHELBURN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Indiana HBPA receives shuttle bus from Horseshoe Indianapolis

Transporting members just became a little easier for the Indiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA). The organization received a shuttle bus from Horseshoe Indianapolis, adding a much needed benefit for the people they serve on the backstretch at the track. “The Indiana HBPA is very appreciative of this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Dates Set for Chevy Car Club’s Annual Carfest & Cruise-In

The dates for the 20th Century Chevy Car Club’s Carfest & Cruise-In are set. The big show is happening September 17th & 18th. Shane Matthews with the 20th Century Chevy Car Club says this year, the organization will be giving away a gas-powered golf cart in addition to a trailer…
WASHINGTON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Fire Department Wants You to Know the Difference Between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

"It's not the heat, it's the humidity." That's a common phrase many of us like to use repeatedly throughout the summer months in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. While it has become somewhat of a running joke for summer in the midwest, it does bear some truth. A 90-degree day with low humidity is bearable, if not downright pleasant. However, once we start to get into July, August, and even a good chunk of September and the humidity starts to creep its way in on a consistent basis, being outdoors for any amount of time can be miserable. It gets sometimes gets so bad, that it's not uncommon for the National Weather Service to issue excessive or even oppressive heat warnings for our area. Sometimes walking outside feels like walking into a steam room. You can almost feel yourself inhaling the moisture in the air. The kicker to all of it is that outdoor activities also ramp up during the summer months because of the rise in temperature, which can lead to potentially life-threatening conditions if you're not careful.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Pine Lake Waterpark & Beach – 2 Hours North of Indianapolis

Pine Lake Waterpark is the perfect summer day trip for families looking to spend the day at the beach. Pine Lake Waterpark, located about 2-hours north of Indianapolis, has been a family-run business since 1922. Guests can soak up the sun each summer at this unique beach/waterpark. Quick Info about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

