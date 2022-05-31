ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Former Rapides Parish Teacher, Fugitive Sex Offender caught in Florida

By Jacque Murphy
 3 days ago

Joshua E. Reeves was arrested on October 5, 2021 following a search warrant pertaining to an active child pornography investigation. Further investigation revealed Reeves was a teacher in the Rapides Parish School System. Reeves was charged with pornography involving juveniles (felony) and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC 1...

LDAF’s Office of Forestry arrests suspect for Olon Bankston Road fires

BATON ROUGE – Agents with the Louisiana Office of Forestry report that one suspect has been arrested in the arson investigation regarding numerous wildfires on Olon Bankston Road in Kentwood, LA. On May 2, agents obtained four arrest warrants for thirty-two-year-old John Grady Davidson related to arson. On May...
KENTWOOD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, Louisiana. According to authorities , she was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.
LOCKPORT, LA
Convicted Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

MONROE, LA. On July 27, 2021, a concerned motorist called 911 to report a motor vehicle accident in LaSalle Parish. When law enforcement arrived, the motorist told officers what had transpired. He explained that as he was traveling near a sharp curve in the road a blue SUV came around the curve traveling at a high rate of speed. This caused him to make an abrupt turn into the opposite lane to avoid a head-on collision and the other vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tree and went into the drainage ditch. The motorist turned around and went back to the accident site to check on the erratic driver. As he drove back up to the accident site, he saw the man, later determined to be McGee, walking in front of the car on the highway. He asked if the man was okay, and he said yes but asked the motorist not to call it in because he had just gotten out of jail and did not want any trouble. The motorist offered to let the man sit in his vehicle as it began to rain, and McGee asked if he could get his gun and the motorist told him no. The motorist then watched McGee throw a long black gun into the woods nearby. He then told McGee that he had already called 911 and McGee then fled into the woods. Officers found paperwork in the vehicle with McGee’s name on it and were able to recover the firearm from the wooded area where McGee had thrown it. A few days later, the motorist was able to positively identify McGee as the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle and who he had seen with the firearm. McGee was charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies find cocaine, mushrooms, and other narcotics after anonymous complaint; West Monroe couple arrested

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies received an anonymous complaint in reference to illegal narcotics being used or sold from a residence on the 100 block of Hillside Circle. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with 20-year-old Abbie Leigh Caples who invited deputies inside the residence. Once deputies […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested on murder, domestic abuse charges after woman dies in hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Baton Rouge Police in connection to a 41-year-old woman’s homicide. Baton Rouge detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Gerald Smith on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery. According to the Baton Rouge […]
EBRSO searching for suspects accused of theft, using stolen credit card

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is trying to identify two people believed to be involved with a tractor trailer burglary. The sheriff’s office is looking for two people who allegedly broke into a tractor trailer and stole a bag from the front seat between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on May 31 at the Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road. EBRSO says that the victim’s credit card was also stolen and had been used to make purchases at the Lowes on Cortana Place.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Monroe PD: No reports of attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has issued a statement questioning the validity of online posts claiming there was recently an attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park. In a post made on Thursday, June 2, 2022, WMPD said:. “WMPD is aware of some social media posts saying...
WEST MONROE, LA
Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
VERNON PARISH, LA
BRPD investigates deadly shooting on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 2900 block of Brady Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 57-year-old Michael Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man accused of committing 2nd-degree rape in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man has been accused of committing second-degree rape in Boyce, among other charges. The Boyce Police Department said Steffan Brouilliette was further charged with the entry on or remaining in place or on land after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner, disturbing the peace, false imprisonment and sexual battery.
BOYCE, LA
Boyce man arrested and charged with second degree rape

On Monday, 5/30/2022, at about 5:30 p.m. A concerned citizen notified the Boyce Police Department about a female at the park crying and upset. The citizen advised law enforcement that the victim advised she woke up naked, dizzy and confused and told them she had non-consensual sexual relations. A Boyce...
BOYCE, LA
Suspect still wanted in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left one person dead and law enforcement looking for a killer. On April, 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting took place in Monroe that took the life of a 17-year-old. Now authorities are searching for a suspect and he’s […]
MONROE, LA
Results of May Seatbelt Checkpoint in Sulphur Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Results of May Seatbelt Checkpoint in Sulphur Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sulphur, Louisiana – On June 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office released the results of a seatbelt checkpoint in Sulphur, Louisiana. On Saturday, May 28, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop D conducted a seatbelt checkpoint at 1657 Swisco Road in Sulphur. As a result of the checkpoint, deputies checked 416 vehicles and issued 33 citations.
SULPHUR, LA
6/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brennon Kane Pete, 20, 1512 S. Vintage Lane — illegal possession of stolen firearms, second offense; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Roberto Garcia Hernandez, 43, Sullivan City, Texas — operating while intoxicated, third offense; direct...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

