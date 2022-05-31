York neighbors: Obituaries for May 31

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars. Gary E. Blum Family, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, an undivided ½ interest to Alex A. Clark and Melanie J. Clark, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Andrew J. Clark and Sandy Grabowski Clark, husband and wife, S1/2 NE1/4 and N1/2 SE1/4, Section 22, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,847.50.
YORK – York College has announced plans to keep and restore its historic archway with the help of The Arch Project, as well as add a new York University arch. The original structure was a heartfelt project of the class of 1942. Their world was undone. The number of former classmates enlisted to fight a World War increased almost daily. Many would never return home or to a campus they loved.
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: During that big recent storm, there were so many rotten limbs that fell on power lines and ended up in the street. It looked like the rotten limbs came from rotten trees on homeowners’ properties. Who is responsible for cleaning that up?
Seven tornadoes hammered Grand Island over the course of four hours 42 years ago today, earning the deadly, destructive storm the nickname "The Night of the Twisters." A book and a movie were named after this night of fury, which still evokes strong memories from those who lived through it. The disaster killed five people, injured 266 and caused more than $285 million in damage.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A well-known Waverly business was demolished on Thursday. The Shaker’s Gentlemen’s Club stood near the Interstate 80 Waverly exit for over 25 years. The Waverly business had not been reopened since it was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the gentlemen’s...
YORK – The York County Commissioners are going to be taking a good look at a strange road that has been acting as an extension of East Fourth Street in York, from Maine Avenue to Road N. The county discovered there were issues with placement and the fact that...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested in Grand Island on Friday, almost three weeks after a deadly crash near Wood River. On May 16, a Nissan Altima struck an Indian Challenger motorcycle near Highway 30 and Burwick Road. The driver of the motorcycle, Kent Redwine, was pronounced...
YORK – Irene Lira, 44, whose address has been listed in court documents as a variety of locations in York and York County, was wanted by local authorities as a warrant had been issued for her arrest. She was located and is now facing nine additional charges, including the delivery of methamphetamine.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is hoping the public can help identify the driver or vehicle involved in a hit and run late Thursday night. Kimberly George told 10/11 her son’s 2009 Ford Focus was parked near 25th and Dudley Streets in Lincoln when it was hit around 11:15 p.m.
LINCOLN, Neb. — We're learning more about the crash that killed two women and put 20 other people in the hospital. According to a Lincoln police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding and later tested positive for marijuana. The report shows he's from Omaha and...
GENEVA, NE — The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a reported bank robbery early Friday afternoon. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office tells News Channel Nebraska the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Heartland Bank in Geneva. Police say the suspect is described as...
BEATRICE – Probation has been revoked for a Fairbury man. 23-year-old Dalton Meyer will now serve a two-year state prison term, under the re-sentencing ordered by Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner. The convictions that led to probation were for felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor driving...
A more than three hour standoff Thursday afternoon near 13th and D Street in Lincoln ended in the arrest of a 24 year old man. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says Jesse Salamanca was wanted for firing shots into a house near Highway 34 and Northwest 27th Street last Saturday.
YORK – In 2021, York County had its highest number of people on probation ever, according to a report made this week by Carrie Rodriguez, director of District 5 Probation. Rodriguez made her annual report for the York County Commissioners during their regular meeting and said there were 506 people, in York County, who were on probation during the 2021 calendar year.
Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez,26, and Victor Serrano-Carrillo,32, were identified by the Omaha Police Department as the victims in a shooting that took place at the Azul Bar on L Street early Friday morning around 1:30.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody after a two-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Lincoln, authorities say. Law enforcement found 24-year-old Jesse Salamanca hunkered down in a locked room, said Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin. Salamanca was taken into custody...
YORK – The York Junior Cornerstone Kings entered the opening night of the Cornerstone Junior Classic with a 1-2 record over their first three games. However, the bats roared to life in the first round against Hebron. York scored two runs in the first, three in the second and 14 in the fourth to cruise to a 19-1 win Thursday night.
A 23-year-old rural Dodge man died in a farm tractor rollover crash on Wednesday morning. Samuel Christensen was northbound on County Road 4, south of Dodge, when the crash occurred, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were dispatched at 7:24 a.m. to the scene, which is about a...
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0