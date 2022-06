U.S. 231 North of Shelbyville has been the focus of some of the most exciting new developments in Bedford County – including 231 North Business Park; Nearest Green Distillery at Sand Creek Farm; Tennessee Downs; the new campus of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville; and Middle Tennessee State University’s relocation of its aerospace programs to Shelbyville Municipal Airport. Between current and potential commercial and industrial projects, there are more than $370 million in investments tied to 1,000 jobs.

