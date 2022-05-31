ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New accessible canoe and kayak launch opens at Riverside Park

 2 days ago
Additional accessibility upgrades create a barrier-free experience for visitors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids’ first accessible canoe and kayak launch is now open. The EZ Launch, located at the Riverside Park lagoon, 2001 Monroe Ave. NE, allows for barrier-free access to the lagoon and Grand River for paddlers of all abilities.

The dock and other accessibility improvements were funded by a $150,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources recreation passport grant and $80,000 from the City’s parks millage fund.

In addition to the launch, additional accessibility improvements from this project include:

  • Replacement of the existing portable restroom near the parking lot with an accessible portable restroom
  • Addition of new handicap reserved parking spaces to the parking lot
  • Addition of 8-foot-wide paved pathways from the parking lot to the launch for barrier-free access

Parks and Recreation director David Marquardt said the new accessible launch is an important piece of the City’s vision for a River For All as the Grand River restoration work continues.

“Canoeing and kayaking is ranked among the top recreational activities for Grand Rapids residents, and this important project makes paddling activities more accessible to our entire community,” Marquardt said.

The dock is open to the public during normal park hours, daily from dawn to dusk. The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department is planning kayaking programming throughout the summer that will use the new dock as the launch point:

  • Family Paddle Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 24, July 26, and Aug. 29. The City will host free 20-minute kayaking demos in the lagoon during Food Truck Fridays. Kayaks and paddles, life jackets, and basic instruction provided. No registration necessary.
  • Guided Kayaking Adventures on Tuesdays and Saturdays through Sept. 17. Participants will enjoy a 2-hour guided kayaking experience in the Grand River. Kayaks and paddles, life jackets, and basic instruction provided. The adventures are suitable for all skill levels, ages 18 and older. $30 for residents, $40 for nonresidents. Register online HERE.

Grand Rapids is the second-largest city in Michigan and the county seat of Kent County.

