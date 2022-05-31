ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Explainer-What to know about COVID vaccines for small children

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: A child reacts while receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Smoketown Family Wellness Center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Cherry. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By...

scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
CNET

When Can Kids Get the COVID Vaccine or Booster?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Everyone age 5 and up is now eligible for a COVID booster. Children under 5 still can't get vaccinated. Why it matters. COVID cases have been sharply rising in recent weeks. What's next.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Malaysia reports significant rise in hand, foot and mouth disease

For the first four months of 2022, Malaysian health officials have reported a total of 22,463 cases of hand, foot and mouth diseases (HFMD) nationwide, an increase of 12.8 times compared to the same period in 2021, which saw only 1,752 cases. 21,508 cases, or 96% of the total are...
Medical Daily

Why Denmark Is Destroying 1.1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Pandemic

Amid the worldwide efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible during the pandemic, Denmark has decided to destroy 1.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Danish health officials announced this week that they would discard millions of vaccines in the coming weeks because they are close to expiring. They said the units were already in excess, as per Al Jazeera.
CNET

Hepatitis A Outbreak: What's the Link to Strawberries?

The FDA is warning about a potential link between some fresh, organic strawberries and a hepatitis A outbreak. Hepatitis A can make you sick, especially if you're not vaccinated against it. If you freeze fruit to save for later, check if you have the (now expired) strawberries sold at Kroger,...
CBS Boston

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize Covid-19 vaccine for youngest kids

(CNN) -- Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that they have completed their submission requesting emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for their Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.Data from a phase 2/3 trial of the vaccine included 1,678 children who had received a third dose during the period when the Omicron coronavirus variant dominated. Results of the trial were released May 23 and showed that the vaccine appeared to be safe and had a strong immune response. The data has not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.Antibody levels tested one...
MedicalXpress

Study examines spread of COVID vaccine information online

A new study from The University of Western Australia has established how rumors of alleged adverse events were spread around the world during the first months of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Dr. Tauel Harper, a media and communication expert from UWA's Coronavax project, led the study, "How vaccination rumors spread...
technologynetworks.com

First Head-to-Head Comparison of Four COVID-19 Vaccines

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have published the first analysis of how four types of COVID-19 vaccines prepare the body to fight SARS-CoV-2. Their in-depth look at how T cells, B cells, antibody levels shift in the six months following vaccination is critical for understanding of how to protect people in the ongoing pandemic.
Daily Beast

For-Profit Science Can’t Save Us From the Next Pandemic

Until the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, vaccinology had fallen off a cliff. Not only were pharmaceutical companies and scientists failing to bring vaccines to market, but the time that it took to do so was measured in decades, not years—and certainly not months. That was all upended by the sudden global demand for protection against the morbid damage the SARS-CoV-2 virus wreaked on our bodies. With millions of lives and billions of dollars at stake, a slew of pharmaceutical companies including Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson did the impossible: they delivered highly effective COVID-19 vaccines in under one year. It was as close to a miracle as science produces. And it was done, not by coincidence, by private companies with a fiduciary duty to maximize profits for their shareholders, and a fervent desire to be first to market.
