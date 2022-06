Alexey Sedoy, a former Russian Special Forces officer, has been living alone for the past two years. The former soldier has been caring for juvenile moose on his farm in the Shakhovskoy area of the Moscow region, where he has his own little sanctuary in the heart of the forest. Despite the fact that he is far distant from his past, he has found himself in the midst of a new conflict: a battle against poachers who have already murdered five of the forest’s eleven elk calves.

