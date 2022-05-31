ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler man dies trying to save son from drowning

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

SILOAM Springs, Arkansas – A Tyler man died over the weekend after trying to save his son from drowning in...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

ktbb.com

Fatal accident in Tyler

TYLER — One person is dead in a Tyler traffic mishap. Police say around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a major crash involving a van and a motorcycle at West Gentry and M.L. King. The investigation showed that the van turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Jeremy Jasper, 30, from Tyler. He was transported to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified. Following traffic tie-ups resulting from the crash, police say the area was cleared and all lanes of traffic reopened.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler woman indicted in toddler’s death

TYLER — A Tyler woman has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the death of a 3-year-old that was found in a vehicle last summer. According to our news partner KETK, Daniell Michelle Ervin, 37, has been charged with injury to a child and was formally indicted on April 21. She was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday, May 27 with a $10,000 bond. Tyler Fire and EMS responded to a call on July 16, 2021 at around 6 p.m. on Church Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the child unresponsive in a vehicle outside of their home and were unable to revive the toddler. Ervin is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 in front of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested after patrol car is struck, officer injured

MARSHALL — Marshall police say a man has been arrested after an incident in which a patrol car was struck and an officer was hurt. According to a news release, on May 27, officers arrested Jessie Turlington, 42, of Marshall for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. On the night of May 24, a Marshall Police patrol car was struck and pushed off the road by a dark sedan at Durrell St. and E. Grand Ave. The driver then left the scene. Authorities say the officer was taken to Marshall Christus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Footage from the patrol car was shown on Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers, and police received a call about the car’s location. Subsequent investigation led to Turlington’s arrest and jailing.
MARSHALL, TX
ktbb.com

Former Longview athletic star charged with murder

LONGVIEW – A former multi-sport athlete for the Longview Lobos has been charged with murder in Louisiana. According to our news partner KETK, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year to the University of Louisiana Lafayette in the 2020-2021 season. Lafayette police were called to a home Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. According to KETK’s sister station KLFY, officers found a 43-year-old man dead inside. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The report says the man was involved in a “domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend in the early morning hours.”
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler police investigate homicide

TYLER — Tyler police are seeking leads in a Memorial Day homicide. On Monday around 6:15 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call about a disturbance and shots fired on Pinedale Place near the New Copeland Road intersection. When officers and EMS arrived, it was discovered that a man now identified as 33-year-old Austin Lee Deweerdt had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No suspect was immediately named as authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Authorities: Wanted man should be considered “armed and dangerous”

GREGG COUNTY – A man is wanted on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. According to our news partner KETK, officials say various law enforcement agencies are seeking 28-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker. They say Walker is known to frequent the Kilgore and Longview areas and should be considered armed and dangerous. They said don’t approach or attempt to apprehend him, just contact authorities. According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Walker is active on such social media as Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram “where he seeks out females to chat with and meet.” You can contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP with any leads.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County family court moved to make room for new district court

TYLER – The 321st District Court in Smith County, which handles family court cases has been moved out of the courthouse in downtown Tyler. This is to make room for the newly-created 475th District Court, according to our news partner KETK. Judge Robert Wilson, who presides over the 321st Court, said he is “beyond excited to make the move” to his new courtroom on the fifth floor of the Annex building. The move takes effect Monday, June 6. On Tuesday, county commissioners approved moving two bailiffs to the Annex Building due to the increased traffic flow. The court was created to assist with the backlog of felony cases and jail overpopulation. Currently, the county only has three district courts to handle hundreds of cases.

Comments / 0

