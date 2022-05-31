Tyler man dies trying to save son from drowning

TYLER – The 321st District Court in Smith County, which handles family court cases has been moved out of the courthouse in downtown Tyler. This is to make room for the newly-created 475th District Court, according to our news partner KETK. Judge Robert Wilson, who presides over the 321st Court, said he is “beyond excited to make the move” to his new courtroom on the fifth floor of the Annex building. The move takes effect Monday, June 6. On Tuesday, county commissioners approved moving two bailiffs to the Annex Building due to the increased traffic flow. The court was created to assist with the backlog of felony cases and jail overpopulation. Currently, the county only has three district courts to handle hundreds of cases.

7 HOURS AGO