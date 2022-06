The man behind Sturgeon Bay’s Door County Maritime Museum and Jim Kress Maritime Tower has passed away. Ben Schenkelberg of Suamico was the architect for the two buildings that line Sturgeon Bay’s west waterfront. In addition to those projects, Schenkelberg designed buildings for nine Wisconsin school districts and exhibits at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. He also had buildings featured in Massachusetts. You can find the obituary for his funeral which will take place in the Green Bay area at a later date by clicking this link.

