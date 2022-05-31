ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Roomba operating system has no new features, but vast dreams

By Scharon Harding
Ars Technica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoomba launched the iRobot OS on Tuesday to signal its robotic household cleaners' advanced software capabilities. As of writing, it only rebrands the two-year-old Genius Home Intelligence AI platform, but the company aims for it to be a leading computer vision platform that differentiates its robot vacuums and mops and eventually...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum review: Powerful, but a tad uncomfortable

Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum review: Powerful, but a tad uncomfortable. “The Proscenic P11 delivers when it comes to power and performance, even though there were a few design elements we had some trouble adjusting to.”. Pros. Powerful and efficient. Plenty of attachments. Decent battery life. Good filtration. Cons. As...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Customizable Bluetooth Speaker is like a Build-A-Bear for audio hardware

Looking like something out of Teenage Engineering’s mad-scientist-laboratory, the Customizable Bluetooth Speaker is a visual concept by artist and designer Max Quest. The design incorporates a LEGO-style brick/grid system that allows you to plug modules together to create the audio hardware you’re looking for. Building on an existing practice known as modular synthesis, Quest’s designs seek to create an ecosystem of modules that are visually identical, making them come together to create a glorious mosaic that’s greater than the sum of its parts.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best iRobot Roomba deals for June 2022

Spring and summer each bring unique challenges to keeping your house clean, but iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners can ease that burden. If you’re looking for the best cheap iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum deals, this is the place. Spring cleaning can be a call for new cleaning tools and supplies. We monitor the best selection of discounted Roomba vacuum cleaners. Robot vacuum deals help you save money as well as regain all the lost time spent you’ve spent vacuuming floors. iRobot is the robotic vacuum industry leader for autonomous tools that are more than up to meeting floor-cleaning challenges. If you want to re-capture the time you spend vacuuming, read on to discover the best Roomba deals available.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating System#Computer Vision#Software Intelligence#Irobot#Os#Wi Fi#Braava
Gadget Flow

These smart room sensors make your home smarter than you can imagine

Sure, your home is full of smart gadgets, but are the rooms themselves actually intelligent? Unless you’ve decked them out with sensors, probably not. So today we’re rounding up smart room sensors that make your home smarter than you thought possible. Yes, your home can understand when you’re...
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $150 off today

As the Memorial Day sales roll in, this great budget soundbar from Samsung has a nice deal when buying off of Best Buy’s website, bringing it down from $280 to $130, a little over half off and perfect if you’ve wanted to pick a soundbar up on the cheap. As you can imagine, Samsung is rather well known in the world of electronics, and even though they don’t have a specifically strong reputation in audio, their gear is always well-built, so even though it’s a budget soundbar, it’s still great.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
itechpost.com

Samsung' Newest 4K Frame TV Is All Class — It's Also $300 Off!

If you've been waiting for a decent offer to justify buying the Samsung Frame TV, your wait is over. Depending on the size you choose, the brand is currently giving discounts of up to $300 on its most popular smart television. Not a bad deal for a Memorial Day sale.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Top Dyson Vacuum Alternatives Don’t Carry the Name But Do Carry the Specs

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When talking about the best vacuum cleaner for your home, you have to bring the best Dyson vacuum cleaners into the conversation. Dyson devices are known for their advanced designs, impressive suction power and long battery life. But these aren’t the only things they’re known for – we are, of course, talking about price. There’s no question that investing in one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners is going to set you back...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Same price, different niche: New Dell UltraSharp matches Studio Display at $1,600

On Tuesday, Dell listed the UltraSharp U3223QZ monitor for $1,600. The display would like to justify its price with a generously sized 32-inch IPS panel that claims twice the contrast as typical IPS monitors, an integrated 4K webcam, and 4K resolution. The four-figure asking price, along with the built-in camera, USB-C connectivity, and sleek finish put it in company with Apple's 27-inch, 5K Studio Display. Both monitors provide unique options for people with larger budgets seeking elevated image quality, particularly Mac owners. But despite identical price tags, their best audiences significantly differ.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds have the Clear Voice Smart Mic to reduce background noise

Dive into crystal-clear calls with the Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds. Featuring the Clear Voice Smart Mic in each earbud and AI intelligence, the Skullcandy Mod isolates the speaker’s voice and reduces background noise. So it’ll feel like you’re talking in person. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds include the Stay-Aware mode, custom button settings, and additional advanced features. In fact, you can optimize the sound for music, movies, calls, and podcasts. Meanwhile, they deliver up to 34 hours of playback, and a 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of play time. Furthermore, these buds feature Multipoint Painting, allowing you to connect to 2 devices at once. In fact, they make connections automatically. And you can transfer calls from, say, your laptop to your phone. Finally, these buds come in a stunning deep shade: True Black.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Xiaomi's new cheap Amazon Fire TVs are here to take on Samsung and Philips

Xiaomi has just announced a new super-affordable TV model for the UK: The Xiaomi TV F2 Series, which launches on June 6 at Amazon UK. The two big attractions here are the price – 43 inches for £339, 50 inches for £449, 55 inches for £499 – and that it has Amazon Fire TV built in as its smart TV software.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Meeting Owl videoconference device used by govs is a security disaster

The Meeting Owl Pro is a videoconference device with an array of cameras and microphones that captures 360-degree video and audio and automatically focuses on whoever is speaking to make meetings more dynamic and inclusive. The consoles, which are slightly taller than an Amazon Alexa and bear the likeness of a tree owl, are widely used by state and local governments, colleges, and law firms.
ELECTRONICS
thespoon.tech

Circle K Planning To Deploy Seven Thousand AI-Powered Self-Checkout Machines

Mashgin, a maker of computer-vision-based self-checkout machines, announced today it has signed a deal with Circle K parent company Couche-Tard to deploy seven thousand self-checkout machines at the convenience store chain over the next three years. The move follows the initial deployment of Mashgin systems at nearly 500 Circle K...
Ars Technica

New data shows only two browsers with more than 1 billion users

Apple's Safari web browser has more than 1 billion users, according to an estimate by Atlas VPN. Only one other browser has more than a billion users, and that's Google's Chrome. But at nearly 3.4 billion, Chrome still leaves Safari in the dust. It's important to note that these numbers...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Save $200 on The Mirror smart home gym for Father’s Day 2022

If you’re looking to add a an amazing piece of tech to both your smart home and your fitness routine, Mirror is currently offering a Father’s Day special on The Mirror, its world-class smart home gym. Using code FATHERSDAY22, you’ll save $200 on The Mirror, and free shipping and installation are included as well. This all adds up to a $350 value, and the $200 Father’s Day discount brings the price of The Mirror down from $1,495 to just $1,295. If you’re looking for a gift for Dad or for yourself this Father’s Day, look no further than The Mirror.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Cheap TV deal: Amazon's best-selling TV just dropped to $99.99

Finding a cheap TV deal has become more important than ever due to rising consumer prices, and we've just spotted Amazon's best-selling Insignia 24-inch smart TV on sale for just $99.99 (was $169.99). That's a massive $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen this year. For just $99, this...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy