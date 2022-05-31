ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for May 31, 2022

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A memorial service for James E. Kresse of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Michael L. Siron,...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Scott Joplin Festival Returns to Sedalia

The 2022 Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival is under way in downtown Sedalia. An informal event was held Wednesday evening at the new Furnell Pavilion at 2nd and Ohio, where musicians and fans gather for a meet & greet to help kick off the festival. Foundation President Doug Freed spoke...
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured in Cooper County

A Sedalia woman was injured in a flood-related accident that occurred Wednesday in Cooper County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Julie K. Berry of Sedalia, was on Missouri 87 at Don Carlos Road (northwest of Prairie Home) around 4:10 a.m., when she encountered a flooded roadway, and traveled off the left side of the road.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 2, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers conducted a vehicle stop at West Main Street and South Quincy Avenue. Officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. With consent to search the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was discovered. No charges were sought. The paraphernalia was taken into evidence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Hill Cemetery#Lynn Smith#Rea Funeral Chapel#Heckart Funeral Home#Inurnment
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Man Arrested in Sedalia on Numerous Warrants

On Friday night, Sedalia Police observed a vehicle run a red light in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Massachusetts Avenue. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and it was discovered the driver had active warrants out of Jackson County and Camden County for Failure to Appear on original charges of Expired Plates, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility, Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting Arrest.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Rolling Slowdowns On Highway 50 At Chipman Road June 2

Motorists who take Highway 50 between Sedalia / Warrensburg and Lee's Summit should prepare for some delays, tomorrow, Thursday, June 2, 2022. If you've done any driving into Lee's Summit since April or had the occasion to cross Chipman Road on Highway 50, you know the construction has made it pretty messy.
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Regional Express Care In Osage Beach Closes

Residents wishing to use the Express Care facility at Lake Regional Hospital will have to find an alternate place. Officials say they’re temporarily shutting down their Osage Beach facility starting this morning. The employees working there are being shifted to other clinics in the community, including Camdenton, Eldon and...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wendy Loges Joins BTC Bank as Business Development & PR Officer

BTC Bank is proud to welcome Wendy Loges, Business Development & Public Relations Officer, to the BTC Bank Family. Wendy will be working alongside the bank’s teams in its southern region, including Beaman (Sedalia), Buffalo, Boonville and Carrollton, managing existing customer relationships and growing the bank’s customer base.
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Chillicothe Police responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 6:53 am, Officers received a report of possible stolen items listed on social media….. 8:37 am, Officers out in the 500 block of S. Washington Street on a leaving the scene vehicle crash…..Victim vehicle registered...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
ktvo.com

Remains of man killed at Pearl Harbor returned to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The remains of a man who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 have been returned to Missouri for burial. The remains of Seaman 1st Class Wilbur Francis Newton arrived in Kansas City on Tuesday. His remains were identified as part of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy