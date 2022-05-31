ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Diana Dowse

 4 days ago

Diana Dowse, 72, of Damariscotta, passed away on the morning of May 27, 2022 at the Sussman...

Robert “Robi” Wayne Day

Robert “Robi” Wayne Day, 57, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at LincolnHealth Miles Campus on May 26, 2022, from a pulmonary embolism. Born on Sept. 27, 1964 in Rockland, he was the son of Robert Day and Mary (Studley) Lund. Robi grew up in Waldoboro surrounded by his...
WALDOBORO, ME
Eliot Field

Eliot Field, of Dresden, died at home on the hilltop he loved, on May 26, 2022. A full obituary and memorial contributions are available at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.
DRESDEN, ME
Boothbay Harbor Claw Down, Fishin’ for Fashion Return

For everyone yearning for signs of a summer better than others have been for the past two years, there’s great news! The incomparable Claw Down and Fishin’ for Fashion events, hosted by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and a corps of volunteers, will return this year.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Bringing Food Home

The black flies are biting, mosquitoes hatching, and bees a-buzzing; nature has come alive. I don’t appreciate bugs as much as I should, and tend to forget their contributions to our ecosystem when they’re swarming in my face while I’m trying to get from the dooryard to my car. This past weekend they were out in full force, but I managed to see a silver lining to their arrival. Their arrival coincides with all the things I love about spring: planting, farming, gleaning, and our topic of the week, farmers markets.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Jefferson Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers voted Madelyn Oliver as the winner of the May #LCNme365 photo contest. Oliver, of Jefferson, snapped a photo of Round Pond at sunset with her Canon camera while taking a student’s senior pictures. “We turned around and there was a really pretty sunset,” Oliver said. “It wasn’t a...
JEFFERSON, ME
Student-Led Community Science Program Supports Shellfish Management

Sarah Risley, a University of Maine graduate student based at the Darling Marine Center, will lead a team of undergraduate and high school students to study the shellfish species living at several sites along the upper Damariscotta River and document local knowledge of the estuary held by fishermen and other local residents.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
TOWN OF WISCASSET

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on June 13, 2022, on the Site Plan Review application of Martin and Libby Farmer for a temporary dock in shoreland. The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on June 13 in the Municipal Building meeting room.
WISCASSET, ME
Newcastle Residents

The Town of Newcastle will hold a public hearing for the Tipsy Butler’s liquor license request. The hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 86 River Rd. in the community room at the Fire Station.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Lincoln Academy Senior Awarded Mainely Character Scholarship

Lincoln Academy senior Alice Skiff was recently awarded a Mainely Character Scholarship for $5000. These are awarded annually to Maine high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary concern for others, responsibility, integrity, and courage. Skiff was selected from 375 scholarship applicants statewide; her scholarship is sponsored by Kathy and David Harrison of Florida.
LINCOLN, ME
Small-Scale Kid Camp Gets Big Support

Hearty Roots knows the power of connection. At Hearty Roots, programming is intentionally personalized so that kids in Lincoln County have the opportunity to “get off the grid” and build resilience and foster mindfulness by connecting with nature, their boundless hearts, and peers. The unique fusion of outdoor adventure programming and social-emotional experiences at Hearty Roots has gained the attention and recent grants from Onion Foundation and the Lincoln County Fund through Maine Community Foundation.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Jonathan Richman with Tommy Larkins Play The Waldo June 10

The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro, is excited to announce that Jonathan Richman, one of America’s most unique and dynamic songwriters, will be performing an intimate acoustic set with Tommy Larkins at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Originally from Boston, Richman formed the Modern Lovers,...
WALDOBORO, ME
Boating Safety Course Starts June 6

A basic boating safety course will be taught at the Wiscasset Yacht Club starting Monday, June 6. This America’s Boating Course will consist of four two-hour sessions over a two-week period and will be taught by a certified instructor from the America’s Boating Club of Mid Coast Maine, Wawenock Squadron. The class size will be limited.
WISCASSET, ME
NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

A Special Town Meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 20 at 6:30 pm at the Bristol Town Office for the purpose of re-allocating Statutory positions among the Town Office staff.
BRISTOL, ME
Lady Eagle tennis advances, LA and MV boys eliminated

Top seed Lincoln Academy girls tennis team stroked past ninth seed York 5-0 on June 2 in a South Class B quarter-final match-up. Olivia Nixon swept the courts clean against Sophie Pike, 6-0, 6-0 at first single. Laura Mueller defeated Sam McCowan 6-1, 6-0 at second singles. Vittoria Pauro beat Artie Krebs 6-0, 6-1 at third singles. Izzy Peterson and London Hunter teamed up to beat Madigan Murphy and Evah Waters 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles. Clare Colburn and Laura Duschek topped Rowan Holmes and Lilly Leonard 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles. The number one seed Lady Eagles take on #4 Yarmouth on Sat., June 4 at 3 p.m.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Medomak baseball and softball to host Morse on Monday, June 6.

Medomak Valley baseball and softball teams will host Morse on Mon., June 6 at 3 p.m.in South Class B preliminary games. Medomak softball split with Morse during the KVAC season, losing the first match-up 5-1, and winning the second 9-0. Medomak baseball split with Morse during the KVAC season, losing...
WALDOBORO, ME

