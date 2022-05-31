ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lando Norris admits the rain-hit Monaco Grand Prix was 'not safe' with drivers struggling to see 'five metres' in front of them, as the McLaren star reveals he feared crashing out on turn one as many as EIGHT times

Lando Norris has admitted he feared he would crash as many as eight times on turn one alone at the Monaco Grand Prix, and revealed the drivers couldn't see 'five metres' in front of them due to the testing, rainy conditions at the circuit.

The race was delayed for over an hour and, when it finally began behind a safety car, Norris was among those battling for control in a desperate bid to avoid spinning off - although Mick Schumacher's Haas careered into the barrier later on.

In his new column for The Telegraph, Norris, who eventually crossed the line in sixth, has handed F1 fans a fascinating insight into the spectacle and all of its dangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8E44_0fvuqxN800
Lando Norris has opened up on the dangers of driving at the rain-sodden Monaco Grand Prix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqffY_0fvuqxN800
McLaren driver Norris battled through the tricky, moist conditions to come home in sixth place

He wrote: 'It is only when you are actually in a Formula One car, feeling brake temperatures, the tyre temperatures, the grip levels, that you can truly appreciate what is possible and what is not. What is safe and what is not.

'And it was not safe on Sunday. You literally couldn't see five metres in front of you during that first attempt to get the race under way.

'Ultimately, it is me that is risking my neck out there. We all saw the consequences of one tiny error on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iACVP_0fvuqxN800
The race began behind a safety car while the track was still wet, and Norris feared crashing

'Mick Schumacher missed the apex of the right-hander at the Swimming Pool and positioned the car just a fraction offline - maybe no more than 10cm - and that was it. Game over.'

Worryingly, Schumacher's car split in two as a result of the hefty collision with the barrier, leaving both viewers and his fellow racers concerned for his safety. Thankfully, he emerged unscathed, but Norris has said that every driver is constantly fighting on the edge.

'The truth is we are all millimetres away from having a crash like that every single lap,' he added. 'It can be something as small as hitting a bump slightly wrong, or missing a gear change. That is what makes it so intense.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdTHF_0fvuqxN800
Such was the danger across the circuit, Norris says he came close to losing control eight times

Monaco is a notoriously unforgiving, narrow street circuit and was still damp when the race finally got underway at the weekend. Norris himself believed he was set to hit the wall on several occasions, and was shaken up by the collision involving Schumacher.

He said: 'At turn one alone I reckon there were six, seven, eight times during that race when I braked and thought, "I'm in the wall here!"

'When you're trying to recover from a lock-up, and position the car to give yourself the best opportunity of making it round. Everything happens so fast but you're almost on autopilot, doing everything instinctively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnfEq_0fvuqxN800
Mick Schumacher's Haas struck the barrier, although he was unhurt despite it splitting in two

'They are not nice moments to have and seeing a crash like Mick's does shake you up. It was a relief to see him walk away.'

Norris is currently seventh in the drivers' world championship standings after a good start to the new season, although team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is struggling in 11th.

The next race is held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 12.

