UK weather Bank Holiday forecast – Brits to be LASHED by rain as temperatures plunge to single digits tomorrow

IT'S LOOKING to be a cold one as temperatures look set to dip into single digits for much of Tuesday before the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

WXCHARTS suggests temperatures in the Welsh capital of Cardiff will likely vary from around 4C to 13C.

Temperatures in the south east and London could reach as high as 15C. But the central belt of Scotland will rise this morning with mercury at just 2C.

And over 15mm of rainfall is forecast to fall in Lincolnshire and 21mm is set to fall in the area just below Aberdeen by the end of the day.

The Met Office forecast for Tuesday said: "Sunny spells and showers, these heavy with hail and thunder in the east and north.

"Best of sunshine in southwestern areas for the afternoon, but cloudier with rain in Northern Ireland. Still on the cool side.

"A few showers in northeast, whilst rain across Northern Ireland moves east into northwest England, Wales and the northwest Midlands.

"Chilly in the south with a few fog patches."

Looking ahead to the remainder of the week, the UK's national weather service added: "Rain across central areas moving east and turning showery through the morning.

"Some heavy showers across northern and eastern England. Drier in west and north with sunny spells.

"Most areas mainly dry on Thursday and Friday, but showers likely in the north and west.

"Sunny spells Saturday, but risk of some heavy showers across central southern areas."

It has already been said that the weather for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday looks unclear - and it could be a washout across the country.

Met Office forecast for today & tomorrow

The Met Office says that today will, "see the focus of heaviest showers shifting to northern and eastern UK where some showers will be heavy and thundery.

"Northern Ireland, meanwhile, can expect some more persistent rain on Tuesday whilst some of the better weather on Tuesday will be over parts of Wales and west and southwest England where showers should fade, leaving fine weather for the afternoon."

And for tomorrow, "Wednesday will see a continuation of the unsettled weather, with early rain in the west before showers develop more widely as the day goes on, with a risk of hail and thunder – most likely in central and southeastern areas.

"Temperatures will remain rather cool in northern areas, while closer to average for the time of year further south, likely peaking at around 20C."

Showers to continue today

THE MET Office have confirmed that Brits can expect to see 'hail and thunder' during the Jubilee Bank Holiday week.

The Met Office forecast predicting the weather next week does say there is a possibility of sunshine, coming in from the Atlantic, but it is still early to be sure what will happen.

But if a low pressure over the Azores comes closer, then it is likely to bring showers for the whole country.

For today, the Met Office have forcast that: "Tuesday sees the focus of heaviest showers shifting to northern and eastern UK where some showers will be heavy and thundery."

The Met Office's UK forecast for Tuesday to Thursday states that it will be "rather cool with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with hail and thunder."

They added: "Becoming mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and warmer on Thursday."

On Wednesday the low pressure that had been forecast to linger over the UK in the previous two days "gradually starts to fade", with highs of 19C or 20C expected by Friday.

The much-anticipated bank holiday weekend is drawing closer - and Brits planning Jubilee street parties will be anxiously awaiting the weather forecast.

Met Office meteorologists have long warned a rogue low pressure system could drive temperatures down and bring rain for the bank holiday.

But in a spectacular change of fortune, fine and dry weather is now predicted - with highs of up to 22C in the south east.

"Good sunny spells" are in store, although those celebrating 70 years of the Queen's reign shouldn't expect a blistering heatwave.

And while the weather has been cooler than average today, with highs of just 15C, brighter skies are just around the corner.

The temperature will rise as the week progresses.

Sunny spells and showers, these heavy with hail and thunder in east and north.

Best of sunshine in southwestern areas for the afternoon, but cloudier with rain in Northern Ireland.

Showers developing most days, with some more organised rain possible for the northwest at times.

However between the showers a good deal of dry weather and it should become warmer.

Odds slashed on hottest summer in records

Leading bookmaker Coral has slashed the odds on this summer being the UK’s hottest since records began to just 2-1 (from 4-1) as long range forecasts hint at some sweltering weather ahead.

Coral make it just 5-4 on 30 degrees being reached anywhere in the UK over the Jubilee weekend.

“This time last year it was a very wet end to spring and start to summer, however this time around it couldn’t be more different. We have slashed the odds on the UK’s hottest summer ever being recorded and also think 30 degrees or more is on the way for the long weekend coming up at the start of June,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

5-4 – 30C or more to be reached over the Jubilee weekend

2-1 – this summer to be the hottest on record in the UK

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is set to be a chilly washout as a “loose cannon” weather system is on its way to Britain.

Forecasters say the whole of the UK could be hit with showers during the four-day Bank Holiday weekend beginning on Thursday June 2 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is set to be a chilly washout as a “loose cannon” weather system is on its way to Britain.

Forecasters say the whole of the UK could be hit with showers during the four-day Bank Holiday weekend beginning on Thursday June 2 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

Spells of rain across northern England and Wales will clear through the morning on Wednesday. It will then be a bright day with sunny periods and scattered showers. The showers will ease later.

Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny for southern areas. Northern areas will see spells of showery rain.

Today will start off with a cloudy morning in northern England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland with spells of showery rain.

Southern England will see sunny periods with the risk of a shower in the morning.

In the afternoon it will be bright with sunny periods and scattered heavy showers in all areas.

Highs of 19C towards the end of the week

The Met Office has predicted highs of 19C on Friday - while BBC Weather goes one better, predicting 20C sunshine, with 19C highs on both Saturday and Sunday.

But as Brits cross their fingers for a bank holiday scorcher, meteorologist Chris has warned the weather may not play ball.

He said: "What we’re keeping an eye on for the latter part of the week is how far north this plume of warm air comes.

"This brings the potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.

"There’s still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee weekend forecast.

"On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places, high pressure will attempt to build from the west bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some.”

Forecasters have already warned that there's huge uncertainty over the temperature for next weekend as a "loose cannon" weather system moves in.

Bad news for hay fever sufferers as grass and nettle pollen are on the rise across southern areas of the nation, the Met Office has warned.

Levels are high from today.

Further north levels are still generally low.

Take a look at this map to see how pollen levels are affecting your part of the country.

Northern wind to deliver ‘shock to the system’ as temperatures drop

Cold weather arriving from the north is set to drive temperatures into decline as the UK experiences below average summer conditions.

Express.co.uk reports that breezy conditions could deliver “a shock to the system” for the nation.

The weather remains “below average” for the summer period as the predictions for the week ahead warn of showers spreading across the nation.

BBC Weather host Louise Lear said the conditions would be “certainly disappointing” for many Brits.

She added there could be “sharper, frequent” showers across Britain as temperatures plummet to single figures.

Over the Azores an unusual weather stream has appeared – which means systems are more random.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern says it is a “loose cannon”.

He explained: “It’s going to meander about fairly randomly, that makes its behaviour difficult to predict.”

He added: “Some computer models are suggesting that low will drift our way from the south west for the end of next week to bring widespread showers and outbreaks of rain from the south west.

“Higher pressure towards the north west, lower pressure towards the east but other computer models suggest we keep the higher pressure to the west and lower pressure to the east.”

Generally more settled conditions for most initially, with plenty of fine, sunny weather.

Cloudiest conditions likely for the far north with the odd spot of light rain, perhaps more persistent across Shetland.

Some showers, potentially heavy, may clip the far south or southeast over the weekend, but most areas remaining dry.

Unsettled conditions are likely to return into the new week, with rain and strong winds arriving from the west.

Temperatures generally close to average, but locally warm mainly in the north and west, and feeling warm in the sunshine, but still cool by night.

Settled weather then returns, likely bringing drier conditions to western areas.

Cloudier conditions and showers may remain in the east. Temperatures generally above average, but likely to be normal to rather cool in the northeast.

The forecast is not getting any better for Brits that are hoping to enjoy a sunny Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures are set to be lower than the average for this time of year as rain and thunder batters much of the UK.

In its forecast for Tuesday to Thursday, the Met Office said: “Rather cool with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with hail and thunder.

“Becoming mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and warmer on Thursday.”

'There'll be plenty of dry weather'

The Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “While it may be an unsettled start for some with showers for northern and western areas, many areas will see generally settled conditions over much of the long Jubilee weekend.

"There'll be plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

"Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.

“The main source of any uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air to the south encroaches over southern areas of the UK.

"At present it’s looking like it could glance the far southeast on Saturday and Sunday, which would bring with it the risk of some showers, although the heaviest showers look likely to be contained over the continent.”

The much-anticipated bank holiday weekend is drawing closer - and Brits planning Jubilee street parties will be anxiously awaiting the weather forecast.

Met Office meteorologists have long warned a rogue low pressure system could drive temperatures down and bring rain for the bank holiday.

But in a spectacular change of fortune, fine and dry weather is now predicted - with highs of up to 22C in the south east.

"Good sunny spells" are in store, although those celebrating 70 years of the Queen's reign shouldn't expect a blistering heatwave.

And while the weather has been cooler than average today, with highs of just 15C, brighter skies are just around the corner.

The temperature will rise as the week progresses.

Monday evening:

Cool and showery again. Early evening showers persisting in some areas tonight, especially parts of western UK and eastern and south-eastern England. Some clear spells about too, and another chilly night for many.

Tuesday:

Cool and showery again with some heavy showers about, especially in the north and east, and some more persistent rain for Northern Ireland. Wales and western England improving later though.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Further showers and sunny spells Wednesday, potentially heavy in the southeast. Becoming generally more settled, from Thursday, most areas mainly dry, but further showers likely in the north and west.

Highs of 18C tomorrow in London

Widespread heavy showers again on Tuesday, with a risk of thunder once again.

Showers easing into the evening with a cool, clear night with a maximum temperature of 18 °C.

Sunny spells and showers, these heavy with hail and thunder in east and north.

Best of sunshine in southwestern areas for the afternoon, but cloudier with rain in Northern Ireland.

Showers developing most days, with some more organised rain possible for the northwest at times.

However between the showers a good deal of dry weather and it should become warmer.

A rather cloudy start across central and northern areas with some rain or showers, whilst southern parts mostly dry with some sunshine.

By afternoon, all areas having a mix of sunny intervals and showers, some of these heavy.

Variable cloud and clear spells, and turning chilly with patchy mist and fog.

Further showers are likely, particularly areas bordering the Irish Sea and over southeast England.

