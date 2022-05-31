ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He is one of the most overrated players in European football': Didi Hamann savages Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara AGAIN after claiming the midfielder slowed down Reds' play last season as he says he goes missing 'when push comes to shove'

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed Thiago Alcantara is 'overrated' as he urged the Reds to modernise their side.

Liverpool saw their treble dreams crumble on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, forcing them to settle for double domestic cup glory after also missing out on the Premier League.

Thiago has played a key role in the Reds' run to three finals this season and, despite being an injury doubt for the Paris showdown, managed 77 minutes for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann (left) has claimed Thiago Alcantara is 'overrated' (right)
The Reds signed Thiago from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 for an initial fee of £20million - plus £5m of potential add-ons - and he has made 69 appearances for the club on his way to winning two major trophies.

But former Red Hamann claimed he 'doesn't understand the hype' around the Spaniard.

'In my opinion, the Reds need to modernise the team a bit, especially in midfield,' Hamann said in his column for Sky Sport Germany.

The Spaniard has made 69 appearances for the club on his way to winning two major trophies

'I don't understand the hype about Thiago. For me he is one of the most overrated players in European football.

'When things are going well and you have a lot of possession he's a good player, but when push comes to shove you don't see him.

'If you need someone who sets accents, then he doesn't do it.

'(Naby) Keita is also a disappointment, [Jordan] Henderson is a worker. They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something.'

Hamann was also critical of Naby Keita (centre) as he branded him a 'disappointment'

The German has previously been critical of Thiago, taking to social media to claim the midfielder was making the Reds worse last year.

Midway through the 2020-21 season, Hamann tweeted: 'Liverpool had a lot of possession for quite some time now and always found a way to break up defences.

'The dynamics of the team will change with Thiago in the team. I don't think for the better.

'He's best when the team got long phases of possession, everything Liverpool of the last few years is not.'

He later justified his Tweets on talkSPORT in January 2021 as he urged caution over whether Thiago would be able to turn around Liverpool's fortunes amid their injury-hit campaign.

'He slows things down and doesn't really play the way Liverpool play', he said.

The German has previously criticised Thiagi, taking to Twitter last year to slam the midfielder

'Liverpool in the past have had hard-working midfielders, they were not as skilful as Thiago, but they have the ball to Mane and Salah early.

'If you get the ball early on the wing, and these guys can run at players they are very hard to stop.

'I just feel with Thiago, everyone was raving about him coming to Liverpool, he's hardly played. He came on against Chelsea and had the most passes in the second half, against a Chelsea team that was down to 10 men.

'He came on against Newcastle in the last 25 minutes, Newcastle were dead on their feet, everyone was raving about how good he is.

Hamann accused Thiago of slowing Liverpool down and changing their dynamic last season

'I can tell you, he's a good player, a skilful player. But there was never a time in Munich where people said, "oh he's the first on the teamsheet". So I'd be very cautious when it comes to Thiago.

'And the other thing is, as other people alluded to earlier, he plays a different style of football. He likes to be in possession.

'Liverpool were always good when they weren't in possession, won it and played quickly forward.

'He's not that type of player, so it will be very interesting when he does play more often now how it's going to change the dynamics of the team.'

Jurgen Klopp (left) defended his player, claiming the only issue was Thiago's injuries last term

However, Thiago has proved his critics wrong with his impressive displays this season and manager Klopp was quick to defend his player earlier this season.

'People were questioning if he suits our football? Thank God these people don't make decisions,' Klopp said.

'If a player is calming a game down in moments due to a lot of reasons - one of them is just to have a look, or whatever - it is of course nothing we thought (was wrong).

'It is more important Thiago wanted to join us and he knew how we played. He is a real football person and thinks a lot about football. He knew how we played and he knew he would fit in and we knew it as well.'

