ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New this week: 'Interceptor,' Post Malone and 'Fire Island'

By The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtGxp_0fvupgZo00
The Stream This combination of photos shows promotional art for, from left, "This is Going to Hurt," a series premiering June 2 on AMC+, "Interceptor," a film premiering June 3 on Netflix and "Fire Island," a film premiering June 3 on Hulu. (AMC+/Netflix/Hulu via AP) (Uncredited)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Screenwriter and comedian Joel Kim Booster looked to Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" as the inspiration for his modern romantic comedy "Fire Island," coming to Hulu on Friday. Under Andrew Ahn's direction, Booster also stars as the main character Noah who is setting off for an annual weeklong reunion trip with some friends, including "Saturday Night Live's" Bowen Yang, to the iconic LGBTQ vacation spot. Yang plays the part of the insecure Howie, and Noah, who avoids relationships, makes it his mission to find him a hook up. Margaret Cho is in the mix, too, as the woman who owns the house they've stayed at for years. Reviews have called it an instant gay classic.

— Over on Netflix, "Fast & Furious" alum Elsa Pataky (who is also famously married to Chris Hemsworth) leads her own action pic with "Interceptor," which debuts on Friday. She plays a military officer who has been relegated to a base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean to look after a single missile interceptor. It's a boring gig until a former intelligence officer played by Luke Bracey threatens the base and she's the only one there to defend it. Hemsworth not only produced, but also helped Pataky train for the role as well.

— Or for some real classics, head over to The Criterion Channel where starting Wednesday they're celebrating Judy Garland's centennial (she would have been 100 on June 10) with 12 MGM films that defined her early career. They include Busby Berkeley's "Babes in Arms" (1939) and "For Me and My Gal" (1942); Vincente Minnelli's "Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944), "The Clock" (1945) and "The Pirate" (1948); Robert Z. Leonard's "Ziegfeld Girl" (1941) and "In the Good Old Summertime" (1949); George Sidney's "The Harvey Girls" (1946); Norman Taurog's "Girl Crazy" (1943) and "Presenting Lily Mars" (1943); and Charles Walters' "Easter Parade" (1948) and "Summer Stock" (1950).

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Post Malone returns Friday with "Twelve Carat Toothache," a follow up to his 2019 album, "Hollywood's Bleeding" and includes his new single with The Weeknd, "One Right Now," which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other guests expected are Kid Laroi, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold. Post Malone told Billboard the album is about "the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream."

— A high-energy concert by Prince and the Revolution in upstate New York held more than three decades ago has been reworked and re-released on video and audio. The March 30, 1985, concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, included the songs "Delirious," "1999," "Little Red Corvette," "Take Me Home," "Let's Pretend We're Married," "Computer Blue," "When Doves Cry" and "I Would Die 4 U," among others. "Prince and The Revolution: Live" will be released Friday.

— Drive-By Truckers look back on their new album, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," due out Friday. Songs about the bandmembers' formative years follows on the heels of their 2020 albums "The Unraveling" and "The New OK." One single, "The Driver," is about being behind the wheel of a car at night with a little practical advice thrown in: "When you're changing lanes/and passing on the right/check your blind spot/and signal your intent." The new album gets its title from a music venue where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley performed at the start of their careers.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— If you missed PBS' "National Memorial Day Concert," have no fear. The event was back live after years of taped presentations because of COVID-19 and was hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise and featured performances by Lea Salonga, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Gidden and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Special tributes were made to women who served in World War II, Medal of Honor recipients and the late Gen. Colin Powell. The 90-minute concert, in its 33rd year streams live at PBS and is available for the next few weeks.

— Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal") stars in "This is Going to Hurt," a comedy-drama based on the 2017 best-selling memoir of the same name by Adam Kay. The setting is a gynecology and obstetrics ward, where Whishaw's over-stressed, under-paid Dr. Kay faces nearly 100-hour weeks, decisions that could save a life or lose it, and a tenuous grip on the scant personal time left. The limited series, created by British doctor-turned-comedy-writer Kay, debuts Thursday, on AMC+ and Sundance Now, with new episodes out weekly.

— The MTV Movie & TV Awards is billed as an "epic, global one-night event." Be that as it may, the Sunday ceremony will be easy to find. Besides playing internationally on MTV, it will be simulcast by a vast contingent of corporate siblings including BET, CMT, Comedy Central and Paramount Network. Vanessa Hudgens is the host, with top nominees including "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Euphoria" and "The Batman." "Inventing Anna," "Moon Knight" and "Pam & Tommy" are among the other contenders, with new categories including best song and this novel entry: Here for the Hookup.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Step Out For "Interceptor" Premiere

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010, and from the looks of it, they're still going strong. On May 25, the pair stepped out in Sydney, Australia, to celebrate the upcoming release of their film "Interceptor." Pataky, 45, wore an elegant long black gown, while Hemsworth, 38, donned a sharp black three-piece suit and a slightly unbuttoned white button-down. Shortly after the premiere, Hemsworth posted photos of the pair on Instagram, writing, "Amazing night at the premiere of my beautiful and talented wife's new film Interceptor!"
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Settled With Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Montana Ranch, But Now She's Dealing With A Very 'Hole-y' Mystery

Kelly Clarkson settled her divorce with Brandon Blackstock in March after a long and painful process, full of custody battles and lawsuits. Possibly the most highly contentious issue in the drawn-out proceedings, however, was the couple’s ranch in Montana. After months of back and forth over what to do with the property and deciding whether or not the music manager could continue to live there, the issue was settled, with Clarkson paying Blackstock a percentage of the property value. But holey moley, her troubles down on the ranch aren’t over yet, and the talk show host revealed she’s dealing with a new, and pretty disturbing, issue.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Vincente Minnelli
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Charles Walters
Person
Post Malone
Person
George Sidney
Person
Elsa Pataky
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Lea Salonga
Person
Busby Berkeley
Person
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Person
Gary Sinise
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Country music star Brett Eldredge addresses Kelly Clarkson dating rumors

Country music singer Brett Eldredge is the first to admit that he's a very private man – but after two years, he has finally addressed those Kelly Clarkson dating rumors. The Songs About You singer – who releases his seventh studio album of the same name on June 17 – was first linked to Kelly following their Christmas duet, Under The Mistletoe, in 2020, shortly after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Shines on Classic Keith Urban Song [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson has covered countless songs during her "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime television show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. On Wednesday's (May 25) episode, she went country, taking a swing at a throwback Keith Urban song: 2003's "Raining on Sunday." Clarkson stood center stage as she sang the moody song,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Fire Island#Fast Furious#The Associated Press#Hulu#Booster#Lgbtq#The Criterion Channel
Deadline

Todd Chrisley To Host E! Dating Series, ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ & ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Renewed

Click here to read the full article. NBCUniversal is doubling down on the Chrisley family. Todd Chrisley is to host and exec produce dating series Love Limo for E! as his other two reality series have been renewed. The show will see singletons put their dating life into the hands of Todd Chrisley, who will guide one unlucky-in-love single on a whirlwind day of speed dating that will hopefully end in the date night and match of their dreams. Todd believes you can learn everything you need to know about someone else in the first 20 minutes of meeting them and he’s about...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

40 Years Ago: How a Great Song (and a Bad Movie) Helped Make George Strait a Household Name

Let’s have a little George Strait fun today. Of course, “The King of Country” needs no introduction in 2022. However, this here story I’m about to unfold took place in the early ’80s. Yes, 40 years ago, George Strait was just a duded-up Texan, dreaming of scoring one No. 1 hit. With the release of “Fool Hearted Memory” on May 27, 1982, that dream was about to become a reality.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
SFGate

Trixie Mattel Teams With Shakey Graves for ‘This Town’ on ‘Kimmel’

Trixie Mattel tapped Austin-based singer-songwriter Shakey Graves for a performance of “This Town” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. Decked out in vintage-inspired Western gear, Mattel and Co. channeled Grand Ole Opry nostalgia for the rendition of the track from the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s forthcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums.
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
76K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy