A Guide to June’s Exciting New Movie Releases, From 'Jurassic World Dominion' to 'Elvis'

Disney+ is in full force this June with not just one, but two tent pole series, including the final four episodes of the Ewan McGregor-led Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and the premiere of the latest MCU series Ms. Marvel, which features the live-action debut of the fan-favorite comic book character Kamala Khan, played in the show by newcomer Iman Vellani. June also brings the launch of the Big Hero 6 spin-off series Baymax! which is the first television series to be produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios rather than Disney Television Animation. June will also bring the third and final season of the Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, while originally planned as a Disney+ series, the first two seasons were shifted to Hulu, but on June 15 the previous seasons will finally make their way to Disney+ alongside the latest installment. All six seasons of Ryan Murphy's hit musical dramedy series Glee will also launch on Disney+ starting on June 1. June also brings several new Disney+ original movies including Hollywood Stargirl, which is the sequel to the 2020 film starring Grace Vanderwaal, and the sports biopic Rise.
