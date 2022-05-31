ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday, May 31, Midday Weather Update

fox46.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat continues to crank up in the...

www.fox46.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/31 Tuesday forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city. The main concerns will be downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.  Forecast: Today will be hotter and still a little humid with a couple of records in jeopardy. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s in the city, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far. Also worth mentioning, a few isolated showers/t'storms will push through later this evening and overnight. They look to be non-severe at this point, but some downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Tomorrow will be about 20 degrees cooler (70s) with showers/thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and at night. At this point it looks like the overall severe threat is greater N&W, but the potential is there for downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.Looking Ahead: Showers/t'storms will remain in the forecast on Thursday, though it looks like they're more likely in the afternoon and at night. As for Friday, any early showers should give way to some sunshine and highs in the 70s. 
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
AccuWeather

Severe storms set to wallop central US

As the Memorial Day weekend continues, AccuWeather meteorologists say that rounds of intense thunderstorms can inflict significant damage and disruptions across the northern and central Plains. This comes amidst an already busy stretch of severe weather. Over 20 reports of severe hail and damaging winds were received by the Storm...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
AccuWeather

Near-record heat to follow unofficial start to summer in mid-Atlantic

Residents across the Northeast who were forced to dodge showers and feisty thunderstorms during the first part of the Memorial Day weekend can finally replace umbrellas with sunscreen. A drier pattern has moved in with a surge of heat early this week, but forecasters say the summerlike temperatures will be cut short sooner rather than later in part of the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWL-AMFM

Hot, humid, and some rain

Temperatures will climb to the 90s along with the chance of rain. “Nothing too crazy in the forecast as it stays hot, humid with a little rain around. Afternoon highs through the weekend will climb to near 90 degrees, but with humidity…
