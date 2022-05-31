Tuesday, May 31, Midday Weather Update

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city. The main concerns will be downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts. Forecast: Today will be hotter and still a little humid with a couple of records in jeopardy. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s in the city, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far. Also worth mentioning, a few isolated showers/t'storms will push through later this evening and overnight. They look to be non-severe at this point, but some downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Tomorrow will be about 20 degrees cooler (70s) with showers/thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and at night. At this point it looks like the overall severe threat is greater N&W, but the potential is there for downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.Looking Ahead: Showers/t'storms will remain in the forecast on Thursday, though it looks like they're more likely in the afternoon and at night. As for Friday, any early showers should give way to some sunshine and highs in the 70s.

