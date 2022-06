CHICAGO — Owner and curator of the Insect Asylum Museum, Nina Salem, says she lives her life playing in dirt. You’ll see Salem’s lifelong collection on display at Avondale’s newest museum. She has spent most of her life collecting and sourcing every piece of the collection through ethical and legitimate means. Salem prides herself in focusing on sustainable foraging and only removing things that will never be missed in nature.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO