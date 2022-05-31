ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Finalists Announced for One Book–One Lincoln

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced the three finalists for the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The finalists are:

  • "Sparks Like Stars" by Nadia Hashimi
  • "Hell of a Book" by Jason Mott
  • "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles

The book selection process began in February when a 17-member selection committee of community readers narrowed the 220 nominations down to the top three. The community is invited to vote to select the top title for the 2022 reading program. The deadline for voting is August 27. Ballots are available online only at lincolnlibraries.org.

The books are available in print, compact disc, downloadable audio and ebook formats and may be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog at lincolnlibraries.org.

LCL has sponsored the annual program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience. Find out more about LCL and upcoming One Book-One Lincoln events at lincolnlibraries.org.

