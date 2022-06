This popular Netflix show combines everything we loved about The Undoing and Big Little Lies…with a hint of Succession. We’re talking about Who Killed Sara?, the show that climbed up Netflix's top 10 list in less than a day after the third season was released. And last week, the Spanish mystery thriller took the top spot as the most-watched non-English TV show on the platform, raking in a whopping 46.59 million hours viewed (this week it has moved down to the #2 spot behind Wrong Side of the Tracks). The show also appeared in the Top 10 list in 68 countries, overtaking other popular titles like Welcome to Eden, Wrong Side of the Tracks and Business Proposal.

