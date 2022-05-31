Shooting Spree In Taft

The US Marshals Service released details on this week's "Most Wanted Monday" suspect. They say Rontrell Deane has been charged many times with shooting with intent to kill and having firearms as a felon. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for violating probation. He was last known to be in the Tulsa area, and Marshals say he is associated with the Crips gang.

