Taft, OK

Shooting Spree In Taft

By Brian Kline
 2 days ago

One person was shot and killed and 7 more were wounded, the Associated Press reports. Sunday...

Complex

4 People Killed in Shooting at Oklahoma Medical Center, Suspect Dead (UPDATE)

UPDATED 6/2, 12:15 p.m.: Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Thursday that the shooter, identified as Michael Lewis, was a recent patient who—per the Associated Press—“targeted [the] doctor who performed [Lewis’] back surgery, blaming him for pain.” Newsweek writes that police “found a letter on the suspect making it clear that he came into the building to kill Dr. [Preston] Philips ‘and anyone who came in his way.’”
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead

A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people on Wednesday at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of...
Muskogee PD investigates a possible bomb at a north Tulsa home

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department (MPD) is investigating a possible bomb inside a north Tulsa residence. MPD released a statement, saying Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they received information that the Saint Francis shooter may have left a bomb at this residence. At this time, MPD has...
5 Dead In Mass Shooting At Tulsa Doctor's Office

Four people were killed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa. A fifth person believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, Tulsa Police confirmed. Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the Warren Clinic near 64th Street and Yale Avenue, where a shooter entered the building with a long rifle and a handgun.
Bond denied for suspect in fatal Oklahoma festival shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A 26-year-old man suspected in a shooting that killed one person and wounded seven more at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma has been denied bond. Skyler Buckner surrendered to law enforcement Sunday afternoon following the shooting earlier that day at the Memorial Day weekend...
US Marshals Most Wanted: Rontrell Deane

The US Marshals Service released details on this week's "Most Wanted Monday" suspect. They say Rontrell Deane has been charged many times with shooting with intent to kill and having firearms as a felon. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for violating probation. He was last known to be in the Tulsa area, and Marshals say he is associated with the Crips gang.
Two robbery suspects are now in custody in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested two robbery suspects early Tuesday morning. The two were believed to be hiding out in an east Tulsa hotel around East 27th Street and South Memorial Drive. Around 3 a.m. two individuals allegedly impersonated police officers and robbed a person...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.An arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in to the Muskogee County sheriff's office Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. OSBI said that those shot at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9...

