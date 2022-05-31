Shooting Spree In Taft

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Five people – four victims and the suspect – are dead after an active shooting situation at a medical building near a Tulsa hospital Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed. Shortly before 5 p.m. CT, officers were called to the Natalie Building near Saint...
UPDATED 6/2, 12:15 p.m.: Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Thursday that the shooter, identified as Michael Lewis, was a recent patient who—per the Associated Press—“targeted [the] doctor who performed [Lewis’] back surgery, blaming him for pain.” Newsweek writes that police “found a letter on the suspect making it clear that he came into the building to kill Dr. [Preston] Philips ‘and anyone who came in his way.’”
A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people on Wednesday at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin released the names of the shooter and the four victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a south Tulsa St. Francis medical building, near 61st and Yale. Chief Franklin said Michael Louis was a patient of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was...
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department (MPD) is investigating a possible bomb inside a north Tulsa residence. MPD released a statement, saying Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they received information that the Saint Francis shooter may have left a bomb at this residence. At this time, MPD has...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of an active shooter situation at St. Francis offices behind the hospital near 65th and Yale. Tulsa Police confirmed to FOX23 officers are in the building searching for the suspect. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is also at the scene. TFD...
The White House has confirmed the shooting at Tulsa’ s Natalie Medical Building, near 61st and Yale, is on the president’s radar. Tulsa police confirm three people are dead and that the shooter was also killed. They said in a statement:. President Biden has been briefed on the...
A 45-year-old man killed four people and himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday after complaining repeatedly about back pain following surgery, police said Thursday. The suspect was identified by police as Michael Louis, who also went by Michelet Louis, his family told The Daily Beast. “Tulsa...
Four people were killed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa. A fifth person believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, Tulsa Police confirmed. Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the Warren Clinic near 64th Street and Yale Avenue, where a shooter entered the building with a long rifle and a handgun.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee man is charged with exposing himself to a woman before hunting her with a bow and arrow. Police say last week Marcus Masterson, 44, was in a car with the victim in a gas station parking lot when he allegedly exposed himself to her, according to court documents.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A 26-year-old man suspected in a shooting that killed one person and wounded seven more at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma has been denied bond. Skyler Buckner surrendered to law enforcement Sunday afternoon following the shooting earlier that day at the Memorial Day weekend...
Saint Francis Health System has issued a statement following a deadly mass shooting at the Natalie medical building on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting left four people dead. A fifth person, believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, according to Tulsa Police. "Saint Francis Health System is grieving the loss...
A woman describes receiving a text message from her husband, who works at the Warren Clinic Tower in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying there was an active shooter and shots were fired at the St. Francis Hospital campus. June 1, 2022.
The US Marshals Service released details on this week's "Most Wanted Monday" suspect. They say Rontrell Deane has been charged many times with shooting with intent to kill and having firearms as a felon. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for violating probation. He was last known to be in the Tulsa area, and Marshals say he is associated with the Crips gang.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested two robbery suspects early Tuesday morning. The two were believed to be hiding out in an east Tulsa hotel around East 27th Street and South Memorial Drive. Around 3 a.m. two individuals allegedly impersonated police officers and robbed a person...
TAFT, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.An arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in to the Muskogee County sheriff's office Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. OSBI said that those shot at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9...
