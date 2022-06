Broad and yet niche is how the cryptocurrency world could be described. Tens of thousands of new and varied cryptocurrency projects serve different, yet similar purposes. All cryptocurrency projects exist to solve a problem, whether or not another project or product has tried to solve that problem. However, due to a large number of crypto investors and users, many innovators think that the best way use the crypto market is by following the crowd and participating in what major cryptocurrency platforms are demonstrating. Believing that there is saftey in numbers.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO