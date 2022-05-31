ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Officials Urge Preparedness Ahead of 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season's Start

By Victor Jorges
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of hurricane season is around the corner. With that in mind, Floridians are urged to take advantage of the extended tax holiday meant to alleviate some of the cost that comes with being hurricane ready. State representatives and senators met Tuesday in Doral to talk about the...

www.nbcmiami.com

WSVN-TV

South Florida cities begin flood preparations for residents

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - With heavy rain expected to start on Friday and throughout the weekend, the city of Oakland Park is one of the first cities in Broward to begin flood preparations. They’re giving free sandbags for people to use around their homes in the case of flooding...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of tropical disturbance

MIAMI -- Afternoon storms are in the mix for Thursday across South Florida ahead of a tropical disturbance that's set to drop inches of rain Friday and into Saturday. The low-pressure system, while disorganized, is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northeast toward portions of the Florida Keys and the Peninsula.Tropical storm watches/warnings could be issued for these areas later today.Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected in South Florida beginning as soon as early Friday morning and lasting through the day and evening.Squalls of heavy rain will be coupled with gusty winds and even an occasional tornado. Heavy rains can produce flash floods, and rainfall amounts could be anywhere between 6"-8" as a result.Rain is expected to taper off later in the morning Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds to follow. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend nearing 90 degrees. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management urges residents to be "storm ready"

MIAMI — As tropical storm weather approaches, the Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management is urging all residents to be prepared and "be storm ready."Spokeswoman Erika Benitez tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Flooding is a threat to all of us and we have to be prepared wherever we live especially if you live in a low-lying area and you need to know what to do after a flood. If you see standing water, it is never a good idea to drive in to flooded area. The water may be deeper than you think and have debris and sharp objects and downed power...
MIAMI, FL
#Hurricanes#Preparedness#Atlantic Hurricane Season#Hurricane Seasons#State Representatives#Floridians#Aaa
mainstreetdailynews.com

How to prepare for Florida storm season

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1, but it’s never too early to prepare. As a matter of fact, meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center are already issuing daily reports about tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean amid a seven-year streak of pre-season storms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
FLORIDA STATE
Government Technology

A Guide to Surviving Florida’s Tropical Storms, Hurricanes

(TNS) - Get ready, South Florida. The most dreaded time of the year (after Tax Day) is here: hurricane season. It officially starts June 1 (though it unofficially started in May) and runs through Nov. 30. Forecasters expect this will be another “above average” season, although it hopefully won’t be...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

It's the First Day of Hurricane Season and Mother Nature's Not Wasting Any Time

It's officially the first day of hurricane season, and the tropics have certainly gotten the memo. Not only have authorities issued multiple flood advisories for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the past week, but the National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Twitter yesterday that a "large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop" in the Gulf of Mexico, and that South Florida can expect to feel some of its effects by the end of the week. Forecasters give it a 70 percent chance of developing, with South Florida already in its expected path.
WOKV

Watch: First Alert Weather - Preparing for the Storm

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be another active six months. 104.5 WOKV and Action News Jax are committed to keeping NE Florida informed and safe before, during, and after any storm that threatens. St. Johns County emergency management director Joe Giammanco says he’s...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FLORIDA STATE

