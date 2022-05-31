Phillips makes all-Big 12 tournament squad

Kansas State pitcher Dylan Phillips throws from the mound during a game against Missouri last season. He was named to the Big 12 all-tournament team for his relief performances last week. Photo courtesy of K-State Athletics

Dylan Phillips earned Big 12 all-tournament honors Sunday after Kansas State baseball's run to the semifinals.

Primarily the Wildcats' first baseman and clean-up hitter, Phillips received the nod for his relief work on the mound during last weekend's Big 12 Championship. He pitched in three out of four games, recording saves in each of K-State's two victories.

Phillips struck out seven in his five total innings during the tournament and surrendered one earned one on two hits. He pitched the ninth innings of the Wildcats' elimination game wins against West Virginia Friday and Texas Tech Wednesday, sending his opponents down in order both times to earn saves No. 7 and 8 of the year.

He equaled his career long in K-State's 4-3 semifinal loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, throwing three innings and allowing one run on two hits.

Phillips is the third Wildcat since 2012 to be an all-conference tournament pick after Eric Torres and Zach Kokoska made the squad in 2021.

K-State finished the season with a 29-29 record after losing six of its final eight games. The Wildcats did not make the NCAA Tournament field, which was announced Monday afternoon.