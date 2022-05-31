ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Phillips makes all-Big 12 tournament squad

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26quuU_0fvujY6m00
Kansas State pitcher Dylan Phillips throws from the mound during a game against Missouri last season. He was named to the Big 12 all-tournament team for his relief performances last week. Photo courtesy of K-State Athletics

Dylan Phillips earned Big 12 all-tournament honors Sunday after Kansas State baseball's run to the semifinals.

Primarily the Wildcats' first baseman and clean-up hitter, Phillips received the nod for his relief work on the mound during last weekend's Big 12 Championship. He pitched in three out of four games, recording saves in each of K-State's two victories.

Phillips struck out seven in his five total innings during the tournament and surrendered one earned one on two hits. He pitched the ninth innings of the Wildcats' elimination game wins against West Virginia Friday and Texas Tech Wednesday, sending his opponents down in order both times to earn saves No. 7 and 8 of the year.

He equaled his career long in K-State's 4-3 semifinal loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, throwing three innings and allowing one run on two hits.

Phillips is the third Wildcat since 2012 to be an all-conference tournament pick after Eric Torres and Zach Kokoska made the squad in 2021.

K-State finished the season with a 29-29 record after losing six of its final eight games. The Wildcats did not make the NCAA Tournament field, which was announced Monday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Jalen Wilson returning to KU

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s Jalen Wilson will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Jayhawks. Wilson made the announcement Wednesday on social media. He played in the NBA combine scrimmages after being called up from the G-League’s Elite Camp, where he had 18 points, six rebounds and four 3-pointers. En-route to a national […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
KVOE

Yeager/Jenkins Catfish Tournament entering 12th year this weekend

The 12th annual Yeager/Jenkins Memorial Catfish Tournament is underway. Event spokesman Nick Bess says nearly 30 teams — and over 100 people overall — are taking part this weekend near Hartford. Weigh-ins are Saturday and Sunday mornings. Numerous prizes are on the line, including first, second and third...
HARTFORD, KS
kmaland.com

K-State parts ways with pitching coach Taylor

(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State baseball program has parted ways with pitching coach Buck Taylor. Taylor has been with the program since 2019. The California native is a 25+ year veteran in the coaching world. He served as an assistant coach and co-head coach at San Francisco State and as head coach at Palomar Community College from 2006 to 2018.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

When will Unbound racers reach you? We did some math

While Emporia considers itself the home of Unbound Gravel, the races cover a wide region. So people outside Lyon County can watch the cyclists speed by. This year's three main courses will head southwest from Commercial Street in Emporia. All of them will reach Chase County early, crossing Road A on Road 140/200th Street at the 12.5-mile mark.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#College Baseball#Kansas State Baseball#Texas Tech#K State#Ncaa Tournament
KSNT News

Dog Show brings Canines from across the U.S. to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is home to several hundred dogs for the next few days. “There are two clubs involved in this show, the Greater Emporia Kennel Club and the Jesse James Kennel Club. In every ring we have a Best of Breed and we will have a group competition this […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Unbound XL 350 launch marks official start to Unbound Gravel 2022

And they’re off. . . Unbound Gravel 2022 is officially underway. The 2022 series of races began Friday afternoon with the launch of the Unbound XL 350-mile race. Among the field of XL riders was Chris Thorpe of Richmond, VA, who says the XL was the main reason he has wanted to come to Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas officer who fatally shot ex-detective will not be charged

(KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A police officer in Kansas who fatally shot a former police detective during a scuffle will not be charged with a crime, officials said. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office investigated the November shooting of Lionel Womack and found no wrongdoing, the Kansas City Star reported. Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the Kansas City officer who shot Womack.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Blake Kaler

Northeast Kansas teenager Blake Kaler was reported missing on May 22, 2022. He was last seen in Holton – a small town about 30 miles north of Topeka. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, he may travel to Billings, Mont. BLAKE KALER. Missing from: Holton,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man hit with baseball bat, robbed of cash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were searching for two men suspected of using a baseball bat to rob another man over the weekend in Manhattan, authorities said. The incident was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday near S. 5th Street and Fort Riley Boulevard, on the south edge of downtown Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuttle Creek Blvd. has reopened after it was shut down at the US-24 and Highway 77 junction as crews worked to clear a double motorcycle accident. The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 3, to alert drivers that Tuttle Creek Blvd. has closed at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 77 - at the turn-off for Riley.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

2 motorcycles crash, closes road in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has shut down the intersection of Highway 24 and 77 as officers respond to two motorcycles involved in a crash. Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area, according to the Riley County Police Department. 📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
849
Followers
171
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy