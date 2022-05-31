ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Law Concerning Public School Restrooms

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law a bill requiring public school students to use only the bathroom...

Critics say Oklahoma's crackdowns on abortion, critical race theory rely on fear, confusion

Oklahoma’s new abortion laws are confusing. So confusing, even the lawmakers who voted to approve them struggle to understand them. Back in April, the Senate gave its final hearing to House Bill 4327, a Texas-style abortion ban. That means it mirrors the mechanism Texas created, where the law is enforced not by criminal punishment but the threat of costly lawsuits. It allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs or help someone get an abortion, with damages of up to $10,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Gov. Kelly Signs 9-8-8 Suicide Hotline Bill

Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 19 today. The bill, with support from both sides of the isle, will create a 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline for Kansans, who are in crisis and need immediate access to qualified mental health care providers. Governor Kelly said, “There’s no doubt having mobile crisis teams just a phone call away will save lives.” The 9-8-8 hotline can be reached 24/7 and is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Centers network. Ryan Reza, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kansas, said. “The 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline will change how organizations like NAMI Kansas operate in Kansas, creating new pathways for mental health stakeholders to help Kansans in need.”
KANSAS STATE
Oklahoma lawmakers override veto of Tribal cooperation bill

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature has voted to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of House Bill 3501. The new law aims to increase coordination between tribal judicial systems and state agencies by sharing the number of speeding tickets and DUI's drivers have with the Department of Public Safety. Choctaw...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Governor Kelly Signs Legislation Creating Suicide Prevention Hotline

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed bipartisan legislation that creates the state's suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline, as well as behavioral health intervention teams. Kansans will soon be able to dial 9-8-8 to receive support during a mental health emergency. According to a press release sent out by...
KANSAS STATE
New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Officials Release Requests For Billions In Federal Pandemic Relief Funds

After denying requests for them for months, Oklahoma purchasing officials have released details on more than 1,400 projects asking for billions in federal pandemic relief under the American Rescue Plan Act. The project applications range from $141 million for the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater and...
Audit Questions Slowness of Oklahoma Support For Abortion Alternatives

As Oklahoma’s Republican lawmakers move the nation’s strictest anti-abortion legal guidelines, an inner audit by the Oklahoma State Division of Well being exhibits the company has critical issues in regards to the efficiency of a vendor chosen to supply reimbursements for care to pregnant ladies at disaster facilities that counsel in opposition to abortions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Governor Kelly Signs Bill Supporting Small Businesses

Governor Laura Kelly has signed bipartisan House Bill 2136, which will invest $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Tom Holland says small businesses are what power the economy. This legislation builds on years of work to ensure they have the resources to continue serving customers and creating jobs.
KANSAS STATE
Payne County Health Department Seeks Public Feedback

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Payne County Health Department is seeking public feedback on a community health. survey to help guide future public health goals and initiatives for Payne County residents. The community health assessment survey will be conducted online; however, for those without internet access, a paper copy can be provided.
Oklahoma Legislature overrides some vetoes, plans return

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature spent the final day of the regular session on Friday overriding several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes, but opted not to override his veto of several key budget provisions. Instead, lawmakers plan to return in a special session next month to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead

A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people on Wednesday at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of...
TULSA, OK

