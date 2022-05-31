New Law Concerning Public School Restrooms

Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 19 today. The bill, with support from both sides of the isle, will create a 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline for Kansans, who are in crisis and need immediate access to qualified mental health care providers. Governor Kelly said, “There’s no doubt having mobile crisis teams just a phone call away will save lives.” The 9-8-8 hotline can be reached 24/7 and is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Centers network. Ryan Reza, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kansas, said. “The 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline will change how organizations like NAMI Kansas operate in Kansas, creating new pathways for mental health stakeholders to help Kansans in need.”
