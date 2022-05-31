ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the metabolic phenotype in adulthood is affected by long-lasting immunological trajectories since adolescence

By Isaac Barroso
 2 days ago

A close relationship between immune and metabolic systems has been perceived in the recent past. We aimed to assess whether the immunological trajectories of circulating white blood cells (WBC) started in adolescence, affects the metabolic phenotype in adulthood. We used data from 1183 participants of the population-based EPITeen cohort, evaluated at...

A cell atlas for migraine research

The trigeminal nerve has a key role in migraine. An atlas of cell types and gene-expression profiles for cells in this nerve in mice and humans promises to improve our understanding of head pain. Philip R. Holland 0 &. Philip R. Holland is in the Wolfson Centre for Age-Related Diseases,...
Disparity in association of obesity measures with ankle and brachial systolic blood pressures in Europeans and South Asians

Obesity causes increases in brachial systolic-blood-pressures (SBP), risks of type 2 diabetes (T2DM) and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Brachial and ankle SBPs have differential relationship with T2DM and CVD. Our objective was to study the relationship of obesity measures with brachial and ankle SBPs. A population of 1098 adults (South Asians n"‰="‰699; 41.70% male and 58.3% female) were recruited over 5 years from primary care practices in England. Their four limbs SBPs were measured using Doppler machine and body-mass-index (BMI) and waist-to-height-ratio (WHtR) calculated. Linear regressions were performed between SBPs and obesity measures, after adjustments for sex, age, ethnicity, T2DM and CVD. The mean age of all participants was 51.3 (SD"‰="‰17.2), European was 57.7 (SD 17.2) and South Asian was 47.8 (SD"‰="‰16.1). The left posterior tibial [Beta"‰="‰1.179, P"‰="‰4.559Â Ã—Â 10âˆ’15] and the right posterior tibial SBP [Beta"‰="‰1.178, P"‰="‰1.114Â Ã—Â 10âˆ’13] most significantly associated with the BMI. In South Asians, although the left brachial [Beta"‰="‰25.775, P"‰="‰0.032] and right brachial SBP [Beta"‰="‰22.792, P"‰="‰0.045] were associated to the WHtR, the left posterior tibial SBP [Beta"‰="‰39.894, P"‰="‰0.023], association was the strongest. For the first time, we have demonstrated that ankle SBPs had significant association with generalised obesity than brachial systolic blood pressures (SBP), irrespective of ethnicity. However, with respect to visceral obesity, the association with ankle SBP was more significant in South Asians compared to Europeans.
Clinical findings and predictive factors for positive anti-interferon-Î³ autoantibodies in patients suffering from a non-tuberculosis mycobacteria or Talaromyces marneffei infection: a multicenter prospective cohort study

We investigated the clinical features and screened for predictive factors of anti-interferon-Î³ autoantibody (AIGA) positivity. We enrolled 63 AIGA-positive (group 1) and 29 AIGA-negative (group 2) HIV-negative patients. White blood cell (WBC) and neutrophil counts, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), and C-reactive protein (CRP), globulin, immunoglobulin (Ig) G, and IgM levels were higher, whereas CD4+T cell count and hemoglobin level were lower in group 1 than in group 2. Co-infections, multiple infections, and disseminated infections were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2. Prognosis was worse in group 1 than in group 2, especially for relapse and persistent infections. The number of infecting pathogens and sites involved; WBC and neutrophil counts; globulin, IgG, IgM, and CRP levels; and ESR were significantly positively correlated with AIGA titers; however, CD4+T cell count was significantly negatively correlated with AIGA titers. Therefore, IgG, globulin, and CRP levels; CD4+T cell and WBC counts; the number of infecting pathogens and sites involved; and ESR were considered potential predictors for AIGA positivity. For HIV-negative hosts with double or multiple opportunistic, disseminated infections and high serum IgG and globulin levels, low CD4+T cell count, and an increase in inflammatory marker levels, positive AIGA-associated immunodeficiency should be considered.
Efficacy of short-course colchicine treatment in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation: a randomized clinical trial

Some patients with COVID-19 pneumonia develop an associated cytokine storm syndrome that aggravates the pulmonary disease. These patients may benefit of anti-inflammatory treatment. The role of colchicine in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and established hyperinflammation remains unexplored. In a prospective, randomized controlled, observer-blinded endpoint, investigator-initiated trial, 240 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and established hyperinflammation were randomly allocated to receive oral colchicine or not. The primary efficacy outcome measure was a composite of non-invasive mechanical ventilation (CPAP or BiPAP), admission to the intensive care unit, invasive mechanical ventilation requirement or death. The composite primary outcome occurred in 19.3% of the total study population. The composite primary outcome was similar in the two arms (17% in colchicine group vs. 20.8% in the control group; p"‰="‰0.533) and the same applied to each of its individual components. Most patients received steroids (98%) and heparin (99%), with similar doses in both groups. In this trial, including adult patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and associated hyperinflammation, no clinical benefit was observed with short-course colchicine treatment beyond standard care regarding the combined outcome measurement of CPAP/BiPAP use, ICU admission, invasive mechanical ventilation or death (Funded by the Community of Madrid, EudraCT Number: 2020-001841-38; 26/04/2020).
HER2 G776S mutation promotes oncogenic potential in colorectal cancer cells when accompanied by loss of APC function

Clinical cancer genome sequencing detects oncogenic variants that are potential targets for cancer treatment, but it also detects variants of unknown significance. These variants may interact with each other to influence tumor pathophysiology, however, such interactions have not been fully elucidated. Additionally, the effect of target therapy for those variants also unclarified. In this study, we investigated the biological functions of a HER2 mutation (G776S mutation) of unknown pathological significance, which was detected together with APC mutation by cancer genome sequencing of samples from a colorectal cancer (CRC) patient. Transfection of the HER2 G776S mutation alone slightly increased the kinase activity and phosphorylation of HER2 protein, but did not activate HER2 downstream signaling or alter the cell phenotype. On the other hand, the HER2 G776S mutation was shown to have strong oncogenic potential when loss of APC function was accompanied. We revealed that loss of APC function increased Wnt pathway activity but also increased RAS"“GTP, which increased ERK phosphorylation triggered by HER2 G776S transfection. In addition, afatinib, a pan-HER tyrosine kinase inhibitor, suppressed tumor growth in xenografts derived from HER2 G776S-transfected CRC cells. These findings suggest that this HER2 mutation in CRC may be a potential therapeutic target.
Genetic control of rhizosheath formation in pearl millet

The rhizosheath, the layer of soil that adheres strongly to roots, influences water and nutrients acquisition. Pearl millet is a cereal crop that plays a major role for food security in arid regions of sub-Saharan Africa and India. We previously showed that root-adhering soil mass is a heritable trait in pearl millet and that it correlates with changes in rhizosphere microbiota structure and functions. Here, we studied the correlation between root-adhering soil mass and root hair development, root architecture, and symbiosis with arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi and we analysed the genetic control of this trait using genome wide association (GWAS) combined with bulk segregant analysis and gene expression studies. Root-adhering soil mass was weakly correlated only to root hairs traits in pearl millet. Twelve QTLs for rhizosheath formation were identified by GWAS. Bulk segregant analysis on a biparental population validated five of these QTLs. Combining genetics with a comparison of global gene expression in the root tip of contrasted inbred lines revealed candidate genes that might control rhizosheath formation in pearl millet. Our study indicates that rhizosheath formation is under complex genetic control in pearl millet and suggests that it is mainly regulated by root exudation.
Genome-wide association analysis and replication in 810,625 individuals with varicose veins

Varicose veins affect one-third of Western society, with a significant subset of patients developing venous ulceration, costing $14.9 billion annually in the USA. Current management consists of either compression stockings, or surgical ablation for more advanced disease. Most varicose veins patients report a positive family history, and heritability is ~17%. We describe the largest two-stage genome-wide association study of varicose veins in 401,656 individuals from UK Biobank, and replication in 408,969 individuals from 23andMe (total 135,514 cases and 675,111 controls). Forty-nine signals at 46 susceptibility loci were discovered. We map 237 genes to these loci, several of which are biologically plausible and tractable to therapeutic targeting. Pathway analysis identified enrichment in extracellular matrix biology, inflammation, (lymph)angiogenesis, vascular smooth muscle cell migration, and apoptosis. Using a polygenic risk score (PRS) derived in an independent cohort, we demonstrate its predictive utility and correlation with varicose veins surgery.
The Minichromosome Maintenance Complex Component 2 (MjMCM2) of Meloidogyne javanica is a potential effector regulating the cell cycle in nematode-induced galls

Root-knot nematodes Meloidogyne spp. induce enlarged multinucleate feeding cells-galls-in host plant roots. Although core cell-cycle components in galls follow a conserved track, they can also be usurped and manipulated by nematodes. We identified a candidate effector in Meloidogyne javanica that is directly involved in cell-cycle manipulation-Minichromosome Maintenance Complex Component 2 (MCM2), part of MCM complex licensing factor involved in DNA replication. MjMCM2, which is induced by plant oxilipin 9-HOT, was expressed in nematode esophageal glands, upregulated during parasitic stages, and was localized to plant cell nucleus and plasma membrane. Infected tomato hairy roots overexpressing MjMCM2 showed significantly more galls and egg-mass-producing females than wild-type roots, and feeding cells showed more nuclei. Phylogenetic analysis suggested seven homologues of MjMCM2 with unknown association to parasitism. Sequence mining revealed two RxLR-like motifs followed by SEED domains in all Meloidogyne spp. MCM2 protein sequences. The unique second RxLR-like motif was absent in other Tylenchida species. Molecular homology modeling of MjMCM2 suggested that second RxLR2-like domain is positioned on a surface loop structure, supporting its function in polar interactions. Our findings reveal a first candidate cell-cycle gene effector in M. javanica-MjMCM2-that is likely secreted into plant host to mimic function of endogenous MCM2.
Duration of mRNA vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants in Qatar

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants are genetically divergent. We conducted a matched, test-negative, case-control study to estimate duration of protection of the second and third/booster doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against BA.1 and BA.2 infections in Qatar. BNT162b2 effectiveness was highest at 46.6% (95% CI: 33.4"“57.2%) against symptomatic BA.1 and at 51.7% (95% CI: 43.2"“58.9%) against symptomatic BA.2 infections in the first three months after the second dose, but declined to ~10% or below thereafter. Effectiveness rebounded to 59.9% (95% CI: 51.2"“67.0%) and 43.7% (95% CI: 36.5"“50.0%), respectively, in the first month after the booster dose, before declining again. Effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalization and death was 70"“80% after the second dose and >90% after the booster dose. mRNA-1273 vaccine protection showed similar patterns. mRNA vaccines provide comparable, moderate, and short-lived protection against symptomatic BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron infections, but strong and durable protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death.
COVID death tolls: scientists acknowledge errors in WHO estimates

You have full access to this article via your institution. Scientists working with the World Health Organization (WHO) have corrected some surprising errors in its estimates of how many deaths the pandemic has caused, after a flurry of questions about the original WHO report, issued in early May. In a...
