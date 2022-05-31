Josephine Rojas

Michael ‘Brian’ Hall, 40, of Webster Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Brian was born August 14, 1981 to Michael and Kelly (Anderson) Hall of Webster Springs. Brian learned mechanic work and enjoyed tinkering in his spare time. He spent most of his career as a timber cutter, but also was an equipment operator and hauled travel trailers across the United States. He enjoyed being on the go, drag racing, enjoying life, being a prankster and being ‘Snack Daddy’ to his fur babies. Brian was a loving son, father, brother and companion. He was a devoted father and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing ball, riding, and camping with his two sons, Dawson and Collin Hall. He is survived by his companion Becky Waybright Mace; his father, Michael Hall; sister Tina Hall; sons Dawson Hall and Collin Hall; and extra kids Dana Lee Lynch, Maria Mace & Robert Mace III;, in addition to several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Kelly Hall; Maternal grandparents Harvey & Sylvia Anderson; and Paternal grandparents Bobby Joe “Bun” & Vella (McCourt) Hall. The family invites friends to join them for visitation on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Services to celebrate Brian’s life will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison-Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.

