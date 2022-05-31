ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Springs, WV

Josephine Rojas

By Master Control
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosephine Rojas, 90, of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born February 11, 1932 in Bolair, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Rebie (Miller) Bancroft. In addition to her parents, she was...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

David Robert Critchfield

David Robert Critchfield, 61, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born in Akron, OH on August 20, 1960, a son of the late Jack Ross Critchfield and Carol Ann Bayman Critchfield who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to his mother, he is survived by five brothers, Jon Critchfield and his wife Caroline of Clarksburg, Mark Critchfield and his wife Paula of Clarksburg, Tim Critchfield and his wife Debbie of Clarksburg, Mike Critchfield and his wife Laura of Bath, OH and Joel Critchfield of Clarksburg; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Mr. Critchfield was a graduate of North High School in Akron, Ohio and received his associates degree from Akron University. David will be greatly missed. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Critchfield will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Michael ‘Brian’ Hall

Michael ‘Brian’ Hall, 40, of Webster Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Brian was born August 14, 1981 to Michael and Kelly (Anderson) Hall of Webster Springs. Brian learned mechanic work and enjoyed tinkering in his spare time. He spent most of his career as a timber cutter, but also was an equipment operator and hauled travel trailers across the United States. He enjoyed being on the go, drag racing, enjoying life, being a prankster and being ‘Snack Daddy’ to his fur babies. Brian was a loving son, father, brother and companion. He was a devoted father and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing ball, riding, and camping with his two sons, Dawson and Collin Hall. He is survived by his companion Becky Waybright Mace; his father, Michael Hall; sister Tina Hall; sons Dawson Hall and Collin Hall; and extra kids Dana Lee Lynch, Maria Mace & Robert Mace III;, in addition to several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Kelly Hall; Maternal grandparents Harvey & Sylvia Anderson; and Paternal grandparents Bobby Joe “Bun” & Vella (McCourt) Hall. The family invites friends to join them for visitation on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Services to celebrate Brian’s life will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison-Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

‘Sorry Mom, the wall called:” Women sit on courthouse wall, educating others about the past

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - For more than 60 years women in Pineville have never sat on the courthouse wall, until now. Back in the 1960s women who sat on the courthouse wall were considered to have a bad reputation, inappropriate, misbehaved, unfit for marriage, and just someone who you shouldn’t be associated with. However the men could sit on the courthouse wall, dip tobacco, spit it on the sidewalk, and they were not looked down upon.
PINEVILLE, WV
WDTV

Therapy dog arrives at Lewis County High School

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice visited Lewis County High School for a “Pup Rally” to celebrate the arrival of the state’s newest therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program. The dog is a Yellow Lab named Jasper. “You are all incredibly special. In...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster Springs, WV
State
California State
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
Maryland State
City
Bancroft, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg City Councilman reacts to sentencing of the man that shot him

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After a long 20 months, emotionally and physically, Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot felt more at ease following the sentencing of Antonio Dejesus the man that shot him and kidnapped his wife and mother-in-law in September of 2020. Malfregeot said that initially, he was just grateful...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fairmont woman accused of stabbing man

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she stabbed a man. Officers responded to a report of a personal injury at a home in Fairmont on Tuesday and saw a man laying in a bed with a hole in his shirt consistent with a stab wound, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Teen who drowned at Party Rock identified

ARDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in Wednesday’s drowning at Party Rock. Officials say the man who drowned was Tyreon Terrell Jackson Thompson, 18, from Detroit. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office said Thompson was visiting family from Clarksburg. Officials are looking into ways to prevent...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officer, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police said Friday that a shooting incident in Nicholas County turned deadly, claiming a law enforcement officer’s life. Just before 11 p.m., troopers confirmed that a law enforcement officer died who was being taken to CAMC General in Charleston. The suspect also was shot and killed, troopers say.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soap Operas#The Hallmark Channel#Christian
WDTV

Harrison County schools to host summer theatre camp

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the 9th year, Harrison County is offering its theatre camp this summer. The camp will be hosted at Bridgeport High School on June 13-17. It is being organized by 5 directors throughout the county and will cover several aspects of theatre from acting, singing and dancing to the technical side as well as lighting stage managing, props and scenery.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport falls in heartbreaking fashion to Hurricane

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport and Hurricane met in a rematch of the 2021 Class AAA state championship game, this time in the state semifinals. The Indians got out to a two-run lead in the first, courtesy of a Ben McDougal one-run triple and an Anthony Dixon sac fly. Hurricane...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man accused of soliciting what he thought to be teen girl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after officers said he solicited what he believed to be a teenage girl. Between March 11th and May 12th, Jason Burkett, 51, of Rices Landing, Pennsylvania, made contact with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in Bridgeport on a social media platform, according to a criminal complaint.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Identity of body found in Cheat River confirmed

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found in the Cheat River on May 20. Officials say Thomas Earl Harris, 44, of Oakland, Maryland, was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. Harris was...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg woman accused of attempting to escape custody

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was charged after officers said she attempted to escape police custody on Tuesday. Amanda Jones, 36, of Clarksburg was under arrest for a felony warrant for burglary on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. While at the Clarksburg Police Department, officers said...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

3rd suspect in I-79 manhunt released from hospital, charged

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The third suspect involved in a pursuit, shootout and manhunt from Harrison County to Marion County last week has been jailed and charged. Luis Lebron, 25, was released from Ruby Memorial Hospital and has been booked at North Central Regional Jail. Lebron faces 6 felonies, including...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Webster County man accused of firing gun at women

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun at two women during a dispute over the weekend. Officers received a complaint on Monday from a woman who said she was involved in a domestic incident Sunday evening with Colton Barnhouse, 22, of Camden on Gauly, according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Greek food festival back with changes for second straight year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular tradition is back in Clarksburg. The Greek food festival has returned for their 20th year but, it’s looking a little different. Chairman of the festival, Steve Sellas said it’s because the format of the old festival was just too much for the number of people they had helping out.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Ritchie County officer finds newest deputy in cruiser

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Corporal Justice with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office found the department’s newest deputy in his cruiser on Tuesday. “Deputy Whoot will be our newest deputy!” a Facebook post from the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office says. In a video on the post,...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Youth storytelling camp coming to Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long workshop entitled “Come Spin a Tale!”. The workshop is open to incoming 9th-12th grade students as well as new high school graduates. It will take place Monday, July 18 –...
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Arden

Arden, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Barbour County at Party Rock, Barbour County Emergency Officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies from Barbour, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties are responding. This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy