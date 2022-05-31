ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs HC Andy Reid underdog in 2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Oddsmakers continue to underestimate Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid.

The Chiefs haven’t been held in high regard this offseason. Between the team’s grinder of a schedule and decision to trade star WR Tyreek Hill, many believe Kansas City is due for a down year.

Since he arrived in 2013, Reid has been the one constant for the Chiefs. He has inspired the team’s winning culture and he’s never looked back. In his nine seasons in Kansas City, Reid has never had a losing season. It’s currently the longest active streak in the NFL. Should Reid accomplish another winning season in 2022, his Chiefs will enter the top-5 in NFL history in terms of consecutive winning seasons.

Yet, despite Reid’s track record, oddsmakers still rank him in the bottom half of the league in terms of NFL’s Coach of the Year odds. According to Tipico Sportsbook, a total of 19 head coaches have better odds to be named the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2022 over Reid.

Chargers HC Brendan Staley is the favorite alongside Giants HC Brian Daboll with +1300 odds. Reid has +3000 odds alongside coaches like Ron Rivera, Kliff Kingsbury, Robert Salah and Dennis Allen.

In his history as an NFL head coach, Reid has only ever won the Coach of the Year award once. That came in 2002 with the Philadelphia Eagles, when he led the team to a 12-4 record and the NFC Championship Game.

When you look back at the recent history of this award, the Associated Press usually tends to give it to the most impressive newcomer. Sean McVay (2017), Matt Nagy (2018) and Kevin Stefanski (2020) all are proof of that. Still, there are also examples of veteran head coaches winning the award because they had their teams performing at a high level against all odds. John Harbaugh (2019) and most recently Mike Vrabel (2021) for instance.

Should the Chiefs have a steadier time than expected this season, Reid’s odds should improve substantially.

