Travis Kelce bests George Kittle in PFF's tight end rankings

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Back in 2020, the folks at Pro Football Focus sparked a serious debate in the NFL community when they ranked George Kittle ahead of Travis Kelce in their preseason position rankings.

This came on the back of Super Bowl LIV, so fans were particularly salty about Kelce not being recognized as the top tight end in the league entering the season. Kelce proved the rankings wrong during the 2020 NFL season, earning the No. 1 spot from PFF in their tight end rankings ahead of the 2021 NFL season after posting a record-breaking year. Now, for the second consecutive season, Kelce has bested Kittle for the top spot.

Here is what PFF’s Anthony Treash had to say about Kelce earning in the No. 1 spot of their elite tier:

“Kelce has been the NFL’s most valuable tight end in each of the past four seasons, according to PFF WAR, largely because of his pass-catching chops. He possesses an innate ability to get open, whether in one-on-one situations, against zone coverage or in attempts to find space on broken plays. He’s been on the receiving end of 274 first downs or touchdowns over the past four years, which is 86 more than any other tight end. Ninety-six of those came against single coverage, a position-leading mark by 26.”

Kelce finished the 2021 regular season with 92 receptions for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. He also posted his longest catch-and-run (69 yards vs. Chargers) since the 2016 NFL season when he had an 80-yard touchdown reception against the Broncos. He’s shown no sign of slowing down, recording his sixth consecutive season of over 1,000 receiving yards.

Treash wrote that if Kittle keeps up his current pace, he’ll be right there with Kelce as one of the greatest tight ends of the PFF era. For now, Kelce continues to have a stranglehold over the top spot. With Tyreek Hill out of the picture, he’s poised to have a more prominent role within the Kansas City offense in 2022.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

