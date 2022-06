The coaching search continues for the Philadelphia Flyers. Uncertainty about the overall direction of the franchise looms, and the announcement of a new head coach will be the first major indicator of what to expect for an organization that has spiraled into futility over the past two seasons. The most recognizable available names like John Tortorella and Barry Trotz have dominated the conversation, but Calgary Flames associate coach Kirk Muller has now emerged as a darkhorse candidate to earn the nod.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO