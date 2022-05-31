Chiefs begin Week 2 of OTAs on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs continue Phase 3 of the offseason program this week, with their second set of three groups of OTAs beginning on Tuesday, May 31st.

The team kicked off the offseason workout program back on April 18. They’ve gone through voluntary strength and conditioning workouts, plus a reintroduction of on-field instruction and drills. The team had two OTA practices last week, kicking off Phase 3 of the offseason program which reintroduces “real” football.

Here is what Phase 3 entails, via the NFL’s offseason workout press release:

“Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program”

The Chiefs will have three OTA practices this week from May 31 through June 2. They’ll conclude OTAs with four consecutive days of practice from June 7 through June 10.

OTAs serve as a good launching point ahead of the team’s Mandatory Minicamp which will take place from June 14 through June 16. There is still no live contact in this part of the offseason workout program, but the inclusion of team drills puts the team one step closer to a full return to action.