The Morning Book Club at the Holliston Library will discuss James Baldwin’s classic, Go Tell It on the Mountain on Monday, June 6 at 11 am and the Mystery Book Club will discuss Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell on Tuesday, June14 at 11 am. The History Book Club meets on Monday, June 27 at 10:30 am to discuss Stalingrad: The Fateful Seige by Anthony Beevor. All three groups offer both in-person and virtual attendance simultaneously and welcome new members. Register online to receive a Zoom invitation.

HOLLISTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO