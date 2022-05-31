ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputies seize 14 grams of fentanyl, 1.6 lbs. of meth & more in drug bust

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the governor decides to sign HB713 into law, Louisiana would become the 42nd state to declare stormwater to be a utility. Ja’Tyri Brown’s family has opened up a convenience store in her...

www.wafb.com

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy, Faces up to 20 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy, Faces up to 20 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine. Louisiana – On June 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Travis Gibson, 48, pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(C). The guilty plea was entered in a federal court in the Eastern District of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards discusses COVID-19 case increase in La.

Michael Anderson, 57, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police say. Anderson died at the scene. Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience document round-up set for June 4. Updated: 2 hours ago. The mayor's office announced in-person assistance for youth looking to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile on May 31, 2022, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Gaspard was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge Michael Canaday, with all but three years suspended. Duplechin was also sentenced to ten years in prison, all but four of which were suspended. Each must also register as a sex offender.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

Fish Free Louisiana— No License Required

If so then get ready because the annual Free Fishing Weekend dates have been announced. The annual Free Fishing Weekend will be held on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. This is a great opportunity to get outside with the family and spend some time fishing. Remember that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Police officers could get whistleblower protection for reporting malfeasance

A state Senate committee advanced legislation Tuesday that would provide whistleblower protections for police officers in Louisiana who report the malfeasance of other officers.  House Bill 745, sponsored by Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, cleared the Senate Judiciary B Committee without opposition and next heads to the Senate floor for consideration. The bill has so far […] The post Police officers could get whistleblower protection for reporting malfeasance appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Officials evacuate Mall of Louisiana due to smoke

Dr. Steve interviews Dr. Chris Landsea from the National Hurricane Center to discuss what we know about possible links between climate change and hurricanes. Gov. Edwards talks COVID, legislative session, more. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Thursday, June 2, to pass on...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigation Unidentified Body Found Near LA 417

Louisiana State Police Investigation Unidentified Body Found Near LA 417. Batchelor – The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted detectives from the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division in Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., in reference to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near LA 417 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Detectives arrived on the scene and discovered an unidentified deceased female in a decomposed state. Technicians from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab assisted detectives in processing the scene.
WAFB.com

Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

(Gray News) - Paris Brothers, Inc., is recalling some of its cheese products because of potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. The following cheeses produced May 4, 5, and 6 are being recalled:. • Cottonwood River Cheddar. • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie.
NEBRASKA STATE
WAFB.com

Bees are legally considered fish in California

PORTLAND, Or. (KGW) – The California State Appellate Court has ruled that bees are legally considered fish. California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act. To do...
CALIFORNIA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Sends Out $4.8 Million in Checks, is One of Those Yours?

Last week the state of Louisiana sent out checks totalling over $4.8 million dollars. Those checks were sent to current or former residents of the state who had some money coming back to them but for some reason had no idea the money was owed. State Treasurer John Schroder made...

