Holliston, MA

Crafters, Artists, And Antique Dealers Invited To Participate In Harvest Fair

hollistontownnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVendors are invited to submit an application to the 41st Holliston Historical Society Annual Harvest Fair that will take place on Sept. 18, from 10-4, (rain date Sept. 25)...

www.hollistontownnews.com

graftoncommon.com

Houlden Farm hopes homemade sound barrier can keep weekend music alive

The owners of Houlden Farm plan to construct a sound barrier to dampen noise complaints from neighbors who support the agri-business but hate the idea of another summer of live music at the farm’s Sunflower Shanty. Owner Trevor Houlden told the Select Board Tuesday that he experimented with sound...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Main Street Car Show to return on June 5

MARLBOROUGH – The United Brethren Masonic Lodge in Marlborough will host its 12th annual Main Street Car Show on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show, which is free for spectators, is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It feels good,...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Portuguese Restaurant Has a Mural With a Story

We walk into many New Bedford restaurants and see lots of pictures on the walls, but last weekend I got to hear the story behind a mural hanging in an area favorite. You may have heard me broadcasting from Alianca Restaurant in New Bedford over the weekend. Yes, I stuffed my face and got to mingle with some of the locals. One local, in particular, had my eye as he made his love for the restaurant known.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Globe

For $1.06m in Stow, a home with docks on both sides of a lake peninsula

With summer on its way, a stunning lake house in Stow is ready for a new owner. Built in 1900, the three-bed, 2.5-bath home at 31 Hale Road measures 2,715 square feet and is located on a private way. It features extensive waterfront space on picturesque Lake Boon and is on the market for $1,069,000.
City
Holliston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
MassLive.com

New Crumbl Cookies location opens in Millbury, offering fresh-baked cookies in store and for delivery

Walk into the new Crumbl Cookies location in Millbury and your nose will instantly what’s in the oven. The store, which opened just over a week ago at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley on the Worcester-Providence Turnpike, is filled with the scent of fresh-baked cookies made from scratch. Owner-operator Richard Howell said he hasn’t gotten used to the aroma yet, and doesn’t expect to anytime soon.
MILLBURY, MA
iheart.com

Cohasset Sweet Shack Sells 'Jarcuteries,' Assortments Of Candies

COHASSET, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Driving along near Beechwood Field in Cohasset, you may notice a shack on its lonesome in the woods, and those curious enough to head inside, find nothing but a sweet tooth's dream. The "Sweet Shack" is an outlet for Mrs.Mekler's Mercantile, a homemade candy...
COHASSET, MA
FUN 107

Boston Bringing Another Immersive Art Exhibit This June

Immersive art seems to be the hot new trend in traveling exhibitions. Technology has helped bring pieces people know and love city to city in a whole new way and art lovers can't get enough. So much so that right now two larger than life exhibits are showing in Providence,...
BOSTON, MA
#Textiles#Jewelry#Antiques Row
1420 WBSM

Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
WAREHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Demolition at Shoppers World Will Allow For New Businesses

FRAMINGHAM – After receiving approval from the City of Framingham’s Planning Board in 2021, the owners of Shoppers World have begun demolition to make way for four new businesses. Ohio-based Site Centers Corp plans to construct a 7,800 square foot three-tenant space to accommodate a fast food restaurant...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Mansion at Ocean Edge Resort Inducted Into Historic Hotels of America

The Mansion at Ocean Edge in Brewster, along the eastern coast of Massachusetts, has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing the finest historic hotels from across the United States of America. The Mansion at Ocean Edge,...
BREWSTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Businesses, residents speak out against Westborough plastic bag bylaw change

WESTBOROUGH – Members of the Westborough business community voiced concerns regarding changes to the town’s plastic bag bylaw during an informational session last Wednesday. Adopted at Town Meeting earlier this year, the changes are scheduled to take effect next month, pending final approval from the state Attorney General.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
NewsBreak
Society
fallriverreporter.com

Those getting free vaccines to receive up to a $100 gift card to Market Basket at one of eight clinics

FALL RIVER, Mass. (June 1, 2022) – The City of Fall River will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday and Saturday in June at Market Basket. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets their first vaccine dose at these clinics will receive a $100 grocery store gift card, and individuals getting a second dose or a booster will receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last. The clinic is a collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.
FALL RIVER, MA
Time Out Global

The 8 best restaurants on Nantucket

Here’s where to EAT when you’re on ACK this summer. New Englanders know summer means one thing: It’s time to ditch the city pavement for island life, specifically the cobbled streets and pristine beaches of Nantucket. Given its locale, it’s a no-brainer that ACK serves up some of the freshest local seafood on the East Coast. However, there’s more than just marine fare at Nantucket’s best restaurants. From locally grown produce to specialty cocktails, here’s what to seek out on the island this summer. And if you're stuck ashore on the Massachusetts mainland this season, be sure to get your fill of summertime favorites at the best seafood restaurants and oyster bars right in Boston⁠—or pretend you're on vacation by stretching out on one of our city's best patios.
NANTUCKET, MA
WCVB

3 easy grilling mistakes to avoid this summer

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Summer weather has arrived and that means it's grilling season. If you're the grillmeister, here are three tips to help ensure you don't get burned. Don't flip your food too much. If something's sticking to the grill it could be a sign it may not be ready to flip.
NEEDHAM, MA

