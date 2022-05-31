ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG sign Nuno Mendes for £34m after Portuguese left-back enjoyed an impressive spell on loan from Sporting Lisbon with Ligue 1 winners building for fresh tilt at Champions League glory next season

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the £34million signing of Nuno Mendes after the Portuguese left-back enjoyed a successful season on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Mendes, 19, will stay at the Parc de Princes after agreeing a contract until 2026 as PSG plan for a fresh assault on domestic honours and the Champions League next season.

He played 37 times for PSG during his loan spell and made enough of an impact for the French champions to activate their option to sign him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEZxX_0fvufV2500
Paris Saint-Germain have activated their option to sign Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QnDG_0fvufV2500
Left-back Mendes, 19, helped PSG win another Ligue 1 title during his season-long loan spell

The teenager was nominated for the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award, losing out to William Saliba of Marseille, and was picked at left-back in the team of the season.

Winning the league title in France added to his medal collection having guided Sporting to a Primeira Liga and League Cup double in the 2020-21 campaign.

But there was disappointment for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Champions League as they lost to Real Madrid in the last-16 despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with just 30 minutes of the tie remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC6v5_0fvufV2500
The teenage left-back's performances were impressive and he made the team of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYjLb_0fvufV2500
Mendes has made 13 appearances for Portugal and looks set for a bright future 

PSG also fell short in the French Cup, losing on penalties to Nice in the last-16, to end the season with just one piece of silverware.

Mendes has made 13 appearances at senior level for Portugal and was part of the team that helped them qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year by defeating North Macedonia in a play-off.

The signing of Mendes comes after star striker Kylian Mbappe signed a new long-term deal with the club having snubbed Real Madrid.

