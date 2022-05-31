ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Man Utd star ditches famous bushy afro-style hair for dramatic new look as he continues Chinese Super League spell

By Joshua Jones
 4 days ago

A FORMER Manchester United star has gone one step further with his dramatic new hairstyle.

The 6ft 4ins towering midfielder was synonymous with the bushy afro he sported during his time in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWdgE_0fvufSNu00
This former Manchester United footballer was well known for his famous afro Credit: Getty - Contributor

But after ditching it for a cleaner cut before leaving Old Trafford, he ramped it up again with a bold choice.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture with his twin brother, captioned: "Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero."

However, fans were drawn to the questionable barnet with a set of newly-braided cornrows.

To top it off, these had then been given the blonde highlights treatment - just to make them stand out even more.

The player in question, of course, is Marouane Fellaini.

The former Everton and Red Devils man actually dabbled with the cornrows way back in 2009 and again last October before now returning to the statement look again.

He is currently playing for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, the club he joined in 2019 after five-and-a-half years at Old Trafford and ten-and-a-half in England.

The central midfielder's mammoth £360,000-per-week contract runs up until the end of 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16a8TZ_0fvufSNu00
Marouane Fellaini, right, has gone for a dramatic new look Credit: Instagram fellaini
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcCs0_0fvufSNu00
He has gone for cornrows with blonde highlights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aisOx_0fvufSNu00
The Belgian experimented with the style in October Credit: Instagram fellaini

Fellaini scored ten goals in 20 CSL games last season as Shandong won the league and cup double.

That came after he was hospitalised after a serious struggle with Covid.

The 87-cap Belgium international was signed by ex-Toffees boss David Moyes for £27.5million in 2013.

He won the FA Cup in 2016 under Louis van Gaal followed by the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho the next season, the last trophy United lifted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFDP8_0fvufSNu00
This famous photo became a widespread meme before he shaved off the locks Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlmXg_0fvufSNu00
Fellaini scored ten goals to help fire Shandong Luneng to the Chinese Super League title Credit: Alamy

