Vanessa Hudgens dazzles in jewel encrusted gown as she shares sizzling video from amfAR Gala

By Milly Veitch, Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens looked nothing short of sensational as she shared a clip on Monday of her dazzling ensemble as she attended the amfAR Gala at the 75 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, 33, commanded attention in a gold sequined gown which showcased her incredible figure at the event held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Turning up the glamour the eye catching number featured a mesh neck detailing with diamantes draping down and a large split up the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZDjs_0fvufNDV00
Stunning: Vanessa Hudgens looked nothing short of sensational as she shared a clip on Monday of her dazzling ensemble as she attended the amfAR Gala at the 75 Cannes Film Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZDCJ_0fvufNDV00
Flawless: The actress, 33, commanded attention in a gold sequined gown which showcased her incredible figure at the event held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Vanessa looked stunning as she elevated her frame in a pair of bronze towering open toe heels.

She styled her dark tresses in a chic up-do leaving her fringe down shaping her face from a center parting.

The Princess Switch star's make-up look for the evening was created by beauty pro Tonya Brewer for Pat McGrath Labs, who revealed that the focus was on 'seductive black-rimmed eyes and divine luminous skin'.

To achieve this, Tonya prepped Vanessa's complexion with the Pat McGrath Labs new Rose 001 The Essence, before following up with the brand's Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer, Foundation, Concealer, and Setting Powder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfM1H_0fvufNDV00
Sensational: Turning up the glamour the eye catching number featured a mesh neck detailing with diamantes draping down and a large spilt up the back

The 'seductive' eye look was created with the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil and the FetishEyes Mascara.

Vanessa completed her breathtaking ensemble with a pair of diamond earrings and a simple gold bangle.

Captioning the stunning clip, she simple wrote: 'Just cause'.

At the event, Vanessa seemed in high spirits as she sat on table 17 alongside model Coco Rocha, 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ptkr_0fvufNDV00
Incredible: Vanessa looked stunning as she elevated her frame in a pair of bronze towering open toe heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lg1gF_0fvufNDV00
Fashionista: She styled her dark tresses in a chic up-do leaving her fringe down shaping her face from a center parting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXKmZ_0fvufNDV00

She later took to the stage to speak alongside singer Matteo Bocelli who looked dapper in a black blazer and matching suit trousers.

The 24-year-old completed his smart ensemble with a crisp white shirt and a black dickie bow tie.

The duo seemed in high spirits as they stood at the amfAR podium clapping and cheering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONYC3_0fvufNDV00
Chic: She completed her breathtaking ensemble with a pair of diamond earrings and a simple gold bangle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K589b_0fvufNDV00
Fun evening: Vanessa seemed in high spirits as she sat on table 17 alongside model Coco Rocha, 33, as the pair raised their arms in the air clapping
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UM1p7_0fvufNDV00
Smart: She later took to the stage to speak alongside singer Matteo Bocelli who looked dapper in a black blazer and matching suit trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZ7vP_0fvufNDV00
Dapper: The 24-year-old completed his smart ensemble with a crisp white shirt and a black dickie bow tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ivKf_0fvufNDV00
Taking to the stage: The duo seemed in high spirits as they stood at the amfAR podium clapping and cheering
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAABA_0fvufNDV00
The event: amfAR is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy

