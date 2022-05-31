Vanessa Hudgens dazzles in jewel encrusted gown as she shares sizzling video from amfAR Gala

Vanessa Hudgens looked nothing short of sensational as she shared a clip on Monday of her dazzling ensemble as she attended the amfAR Gala at the 75 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, 33, commanded attention in a gold sequined gown which showcased her incredible figure at the event held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Turning up the glamour the eye catching number featured a mesh neck detailing with diamantes draping down and a large split up the back.

Vanessa looked stunning as she elevated her frame in a pair of bronze towering open toe heels.

She styled her dark tresses in a chic up-do leaving her fringe down shaping her face from a center parting.

The Princess Switch star's make-up look for the evening was created by beauty pro Tonya Brewer for Pat McGrath Labs, who revealed that the focus was on 'seductive black-rimmed eyes and divine luminous skin'.

To achieve this, Tonya prepped Vanessa's complexion with the Pat McGrath Labs new Rose 001 The Essence, before following up with the brand's Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer, Foundation, Concealer, and Setting Powder.

The 'seductive' eye look was created with the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil and the FetishEyes Mascara.

Vanessa completed her breathtaking ensemble with a pair of diamond earrings and a simple gold bangle.

Captioning the stunning clip, she simple wrote: 'Just cause'.

At the event, Vanessa seemed in high spirits as she sat on table 17 alongside model Coco Rocha, 33.

She later took to the stage to speak alongside singer Matteo Bocelli who looked dapper in a black blazer and matching suit trousers.

The 24-year-old completed his smart ensemble with a crisp white shirt and a black dickie bow tie.

The duo seemed in high spirits as they stood at the amfAR podium clapping and cheering.

