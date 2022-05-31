ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County Animal Control Searching For Person Who Illegally Dumped Kittens

By Travis Sams
 2 days ago
On the morning of May 30th, someone dumped kittens at Warrick County Animal Control, when they were closed. Now, Warrick County Animal Control is asking for your help in identifying the person responsible for this...

Michelle Bolyard
1d ago

We have 4 kittens in my house that someone stuffed into a Budweiser box and threw out along a busy main road. My youngest daughter tore her MCL while we were trying to save them.People like that need to stay away from all animals.

