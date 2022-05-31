Warrick County Animal Control Searching For Person Who Illegally Dumped Kittens

Every year since 2008, we've set up at the east side Walmart in Evansville during the weekend following Thanksgiving for the annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive with the goal of having you help us fill a 53-foot trailer full of toys for kids spending the holidays in area hospitals. Thanks to your incredible, yet not surprising, generosity, the trailer is always beyond full of board games, coloring books, crayons, action figures, dolls, and other toys once the 60-hour drive comes to a close that Sunday evening. Over the following week, members of 911 Gives Hope and other volunteers sort all those toys by age and gender before they deliver them to the facilities a couple of weeks later where they will be distributed to the kids in their care spending an extended amount of time in those facilities. Again, thanks to your tremendous generosity, each facility receives so many toys, they're able to give them to kids well beyond the holiday season. Typically, once we drop off the toys, we rarely get to see the impact they have on the kids they're designed for. However, a recent e-mail sent by the Ronald McDonald House confirms your donations are doing exactly what they are intended to do.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO