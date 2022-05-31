ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Are You Whistle Worthy?

Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 2 days ago
Do you have what it takes to be a Lifeguard at Adventure Cove? Join the team as a Lifeguard, Head Guard, Pool Manager, Concessions Cashier, Lead Cashier, or Concessions/Cashier Coordinator!

Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas

ABOUT

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

