JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we want to honor Staff Sergeant Sollie Mitchell. He passed away last week at the age of 103-years-old. Born in Jacksonville in 1918, Sgt. Mitchell attended the old Stanton High School and then fought in World War II. He was the only Black soldier to work in the office of General Douglas MacArthur. After his time in the military, he worked on the railroad as a Pullman car porter.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO