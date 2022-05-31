Become a Certified Shallow Water Lifeguard
This class provides entry-level participants the knowledge & skills to prevent, recognize & respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to 5 feet & to provide care for breathing & cardiac emergencies, injuries & sudden illnesses until EMS personnel take over.
Prerequisites
- Minimum of 15 years of age
- Swim 100 yards continuously
- Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs
- Complete a timed event within 50 seconds:
- Swim 20 yards
- Submerge to a depth of 4 to 5 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object
- Return to the surface and walk or swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point with both hands holding the object
- Exit the water without using steps or a ladder
