Become a Certified Shallow Water Lifeguard!

The reactions of a 12m-long humpback whale and its gesture of “a little thank you” to a group of Spanish divers who saved it from a drift net was “just incredible”, said one of the group.The whale had been spotted by a ship three miles off the eastern coast of Mallorca in the Balearic islands. Sightings of the whales are rare in the area and have been reported only twice before.Marine biologist Gigi Torras, 32, who was a part of the rescue group, said the whale’s gesture stood out as the “best ever” birthday present for her.“It was like...

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO