Abilene, Texas

Become a Certified Shallow Water Lifeguard

 2 days ago
Become a Certified Shallow Water Lifeguard!

This class provides entry-level participants the knowledge & skills to prevent, recognize & respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to 5 feet & to provide care for breathing & cardiac emergencies, injuries & sudden illnesses until EMS personnel take over.

Prerequisites

  • Minimum of 15 years of age
  • Swim 100 yards continuously
  • Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs
  • Complete a timed event within 50 seconds:
  • Swim 20 yards
  • Submerge to a depth of 4 to 5 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object
  • Return to the surface and walk or swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point with both hands holding the object
  • Exit the water without using steps or a ladder

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

